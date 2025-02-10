British Open offers direct pathway for LIV golfers to Royal Portrush in July

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — The British Open has joined the U.S. Open in offering a direct pathway for players…

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — The British Open has joined the U.S. Open in offering a direct pathway for players from the breakaway LIV Golf circuit to get into the field for this year’s major championship.

The leading player not already exempt in the top five of LIV’s individual standings following its tournament in Dallas in late June will be awarded a spot at the world’s oldest major taking place at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland the following month, the R&A said Monday.

The decision followed an annual review of the Open’s exemptions “to ensure that we offer pathways into the Championship based on results achieved on the leading professional tours,” R&A chief executive Mark Darbon said.

The U.S. Open announced last week it was awarding one spot to the leading player from among the top three at LIV’s halfway point this year.

“We acknowledge that players competing in LIV Golf should also have the opportunity to secure places in the Open through its individual season standings as well as existing pathways,” Darbon said.

“We are proud to offer a wide range of opportunities to qualify globally and look forward to seeing which golfers will emerge to take their place at Royal Portrush in July.”

LIV Golf CEO Scott O’Neil said the R&A’s decision was a “true testament to the strength of fields and the R&A’s commitment to golf fans around the world.”

“LIV will continue our mission to bring the best players to the four corners of the world to grow the game. We are excited for the future of this great sport.”

The R&A also is using an Asian Tour International Series event (Macau) as part of its Open Qualifying Series that provides spots for the top finishers. LIV provides financial backing for the International Series, and several LIV players often compete in them.

The R&A took away a spot for the Asian Tour money winner in 2022, about the time LIV got involved in the circuit. The previous two years, regular Asian Tour events were used for the Open Qualifying Series.

The Saudi-controlled LIV circuit already has 12 players who are exempt or have qualified for Portrush on July 17-20, including major champions and past Open winners such as Bryson DeChambeau, Phil Mickelson, Jon Rahm and Cameron Smith.

LIV began its fourth season last week at Riyadh Golf Club in Saudi Arabia, where Adrian Meronk won, and goes to Australia this week.

There are 14 events in total on its 2025 schedule.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.