Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr. says he has almost fully recovered from ACL surgery

NORTH PORT, Fla. (AP) — Ronald Acuña says he has almost completely recovered after tearing his left ACL while playing for the Atlanta Braves last May.

Speaking almost exclusively in English even with a Spanish-language interpreter standing next to him, the 2023 NL MVP estimated his knee at 90-95%.

“I feel great,” Acuña said Friday. “When they tell me I need to be there that day, I’ll be there.”

Acuña injured his left knee last May 26 on a stolen-base attempt at Pittsburgh and had surgery June 4 with Los Angeles Dodgers head team physician Dr. Neal ElAttrache,

Acuña tore his right ACL on July 10, 2021, had surgery with ElAttrache 11 days later and missed the Braves’ run to their first World Series title since 1995. He returned on April 28, 2022, after missing Atlanta’s first 19 games.

Acuña hit .337 with 41 home runs and 106 RBIs in his MVP season, leading the major leagues with 73 stolen bases.

“We think getting him back is going to be big,” general manager Alex Anthopoulos said.

Compared to his previous experience with an ACL, Acuna said he “would feel more stable.”

