Booker scores 47 points, Allen forces OT with 3-pointer at buzzer in Suns’ 135-127 win over Jazz

PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker scored a season-high 47 points, Grayson Allen hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to force…

PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker scored a season-high 47 points, Grayson Allen hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to force overtime and the short-handed Phoenix Suns rallied to beat the Utah Jazz 135-127 on Friday night.

With 0.9 seconds left in regulation, Allen caught an inbounds pass and hit the 3-pointer from the right wing to tie it at 122. Allen opened the extra period with another 3 and the Suns scored the first eight points of overtime to pull away and snap a three-game losing streak.

John Collins led Utah with 21 points.. Lauri Markkanen added 20.

The Suns led 111-98 with 5:31 left in regulation, and the Jazz responded with a 13-0 run to tie it. Utah led 120-116 with 4.7 seconds left, but Allen hit two 3-pointers in the final five seconds for an improbable rally.

Allen finished with 21 points, hitting seven 3-pointers.

The Suns were playing without the injured Kevin Durant (ankle) and Bradley Beal (toe). Two other players — forward Cody Martin and guard Vasa Micic — were unavailable after being acquired from Charlotte on Thursday.

Bol Bol hit a 3-pointer with 8.8 seconds left in the second quarter to push Phoenix into a 55-all tie at halftime. Booker scored 22 points before the break on 8-of-12 shooting.

Takeaways

Jazz: It’s a brutal loss for Utah, which looked like it had a great come-from-behind win.

Suns: It might be the best win of the season for the Suns, considering the circumstances. It’s hard to say whether this will spark any sort of late-season resurgence, but it couldn’t hurt.

Key moment

Allen’s two 3-pointers in less than five seconds are tough to beat.

Key stat

Booker played 49 minutes and shot 18 of 33 from the field.

Up next

Both teams are in action Saturday night. The Jazz are at the Los Angeles Clippers, and the Suns host Denver.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.