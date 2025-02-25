Bobby Brink stars as the Flyers pound the Penguins 6-1

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bobby Brink had one goal and three assists for a career-high four points, and the Philadelphia Flyers…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bobby Brink had one goal and three assists for a career-high four points, and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-1 on Tuesday night.

Noah Cates had two goals and an assist in Philadelphia’s third consecutive win. Tyson Foerster had a goal and two assists, and Owen Tippett and Rasmus Ristolainen also scored.

Brink and Cates scored 10 seconds apart late in the second period, lifting Philadelphia to a 5-1 lead.

Samuel Ersson made 23 saves for the Flyers.

Philip Tomasino scored for the Penguins in their fourth consecutive loss.

Takeaways

Penguins: Pittsburgh was credited with 20 giveaways, several of which led to goals for the Flyers.

Flyers: Matvei Michkov picked up a pair of assists. He has 41 points this season, the most by a Flyers rookie since Shayne Gostisbehere posted 46 points in 2015-16.

Key moment

Jaime Drysdale intercepted a pass at the Flyers’ blue line on a potential odd-man rush for the Penguins. Then he made a no-look pass to Foerster for his 16th goal as the Flyers opened a 3-1 lead.

Key stat

The Penguins have allowed at least five goals in 15 games this season, including the last three.

Up next

The Penguins and Flyers meet again on Thursday in Pittsburgh.

