BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500: Bet $10, Get $150 NBA or NHL Promo

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services There's a 17-game NBA and NHL slate on tap for Thursday night. If you sign up here and enter BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500, you'll secure one of two new user offers.







Sports bettors who use BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500 in AZ, CO, DC, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, PA, VA, and WV can bet $10, get $150 in bonus bets with a win. Players in other states will receive a $1,500 first-bet offer for any NBA or NHL matchup tonight.

There are quite a few intriguing showdowns on tap in the NBA. This includes Warriors vs. Magic, Nuggets vs. Bucks, and Timberwolves vs. Lakers. In the NHL, there are 12 games to choose from, including Islanders vs. Bruins, Oilers vs. Panthers, and Flyers vs. Penguins. If you would rather bet on college basketball or another sport this week, that’s available with BetMGM.

First Bet Up to $1,500 In-App Promos NBA SGP Boost Token, Parlay Boost Token, Odds Boosts Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On February 27, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Sports bettors in select states –AZ, CO, DC, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, PA, VA, WV– will unlock a bet $10, get $150 bonus offer with BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500 today. If you’re in one of these states and your initial $10+ bet on the NBA or NHL wins, you’ll earn a $150 bonus, your stake, and a cash profit. Players in other states will get a $1,500 first-bet offer, which is covered in more detail a bit further down the page.

When you sign up for a BetMGM account, you’ll get the freedom to choose a player prop or game market. That means you could wager $10 on Steph Curry to hit 5+ three-pointers, Giannis Antetokounmpo to score 20+ points, or Connor McDavid to score a goal. If you want to bet $10 on the Pelicans and Suns to go over the total points line or the Panthers to beat the Oilers, you can. If your bet wins, you’ll collect $150 in bonus bets.

How to Sign Up with BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500

Signing up for an account with BetMGM is a straightforward process that should only take a few minutes to complete. Follow these instructions to get the offer in your state:

and use BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500. Enter your full legal name, residential address, date of birth, and phone number.

Set up an account with an email address and password.

Add at least $10 to your account via online banking or another method.

Navigate to the NBA or NHL matchup of your choice.

Wager $10+ for the $150 bonus or up to $1,500 with the first-bet offer.

You’ll receive a $150 return in bonus bets with a winning $10+ wager in select states. If you’re in a state with the first-bet offer, you’ll receive a cash profit with a win or a bonus bet refund with a loss.

Get a $1,500 First-Bet Offer Today

BetMGM has an enormous $1,500 first-bet offer available to players in states without the bet $10, get $150 promo. This first-bet offer will essentially back your bet with up to $1,500 in bonus bets that will convey if your initial cash wager settles as a loss. These bonus bets will then be eligible for you to apply to a betting market in any other game this week.

