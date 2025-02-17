Sports bettors can get a jump on Monday night’s action with one of two great offers from BetMGM. Register here with BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500 to get a $150 bonus or $1,500 first-bet offer depending on your state.
College basketball fans are in for a treat on Monday night, as a pair of Top-25 teams head out on the road looking for wins. In the first matchup, #3 Duke will take on Virginia. In the second game, #19 Arizona will look to take down Baylor. In the 4 Nations Face-Off, the USA will look to keep momentum going ahead of Thursday’s final as they take on Sweden.
BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500: Bet $10, Get $150 CBB, USA-Sweden Promo
|BetMGM Bonus Code
|WTOP1500
|New User Offer
|First Bet Up to $1,500, 50 BetMGM Reward Points
|In-App Promos
|No Sweat Token, College Basketball Odds Boost Token, Fast Break Free-To-Play Game
|Terms and Conditions
|21+ and Present in Participating States
|Bonus Last Verified On
|February 17, 2025
|Information Confirmed By
|WTOP
BetMGM has a pair of new user promos available to prospective bettors. It’s important to note that these offers are limited to specific states. There’s a brand-new bet $10, get $150 bonus offer available in AZ, CO, DC, MD, MA, MI, NJ, NC, PA, VA, and WV. If your initial bet on college basketball or USA-Sweden wins, you’ll get a 15x return on your bet. There’s another offer available to players in other states, which we’ll detail a bit later on.
You can go a bunch of different ways with your first bet. For example, you could bet $10 on the USA to beat Sweden or Jack Eichel to score a goal. If your bet wins, you’d get $150 in bonus bets. You could instead bet $10 on Duke to cover the spread or Arizona and Baylor to go over the total points line. Winning that bet would secure a $150 return in bonus bets.
How to Sign Up with BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500
Signing up with BetMGM is a straightforward process that will only take a few minutes to complete. Here’s what you’ll need to do to secure the offer that’s available in your state:
- Click here and enter BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500.
- Enter your full legal name, residential address, phone number, and date of birth.
- Set up an account with your email address and a password.
- Confirm you’re in a state with BetMGM.
- Make a $10+ initial deposit via online banking or another method.
- Navigate to the game of your choice.
- Bet $10+ in select states or up to $1,500 in others.
If your $10 bet in select states wins, you’ll collect $150 in bonus bets. You’ll get a bonus bet refund of up to $1,500 in other states if your first cash wager loses.
$1,500 First-Bet Offer in Other States
While players in some states can access a bet $10, get $150 bonus offer, there’s a sizable $1,500 first-bet offer available in other states. With this promo, you’ll receive a bonus bet refund of up to $1,500 if your initial cash wager settles as a loss. A win, on the other hand, would earn you back your stake and a cash profit.
