Photo credit: Craig Dudek Photo credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo credit: Craig Dudek Photo credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Sports bettors can get a jump on Monday night’s action with one of two great offers from BetMGM. Register here with BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500 to get a $150 bonus or $1,500 first-bet offer depending on your state.







New players in AZ, CO, DC, MD, MA, MI, NJ, NC, PA, VA, and WV will secure a $150 bonus if their first $10 bet settles as a win. Players in other states who use BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500 will activate a $1,500 first-bet offer instead.

College basketball fans are in for a treat on Monday night, as a pair of Top-25 teams head out on the road looking for wins. In the first matchup, #3 Duke will take on Virginia. In the second game, #19 Arizona will look to take down Baylor. In the 4 Nations Face-Off, the USA will look to keep momentum going ahead of Thursday’s final as they take on Sweden.

Click here to bet $10, get $150 in bonus bets if your first wager wins in AZ, CO, DC, MD, MA, MI, NJ, NC, PA, VA, and WV. If you’re in a different state, you’ll secure a $1,500 first-bet offer.

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500: Bet $10, Get $150 CBB, USA-Sweden Promo

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500 New User Offer First Bet Up to $1,500, 50 BetMGM Reward Points In-App Promos No Sweat Token, College Basketball Odds Boost Token, Fast Break Free-To-Play Game Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On February 17, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

BetMGM has a pair of new user promos available to prospective bettors. It’s important to note that these offers are limited to specific states. There’s a brand-new bet $10, get $150 bonus offer available in AZ, CO, DC, MD, MA, MI, NJ, NC, PA, VA, and WV. If your initial bet on college basketball or USA-Sweden wins, you’ll get a 15x return on your bet. There’s another offer available to players in other states, which we’ll detail a bit later on.

You can go a bunch of different ways with your first bet. For example, you could bet $10 on the USA to beat Sweden or Jack Eichel to score a goal. If your bet wins, you’d get $150 in bonus bets. You could instead bet $10 on Duke to cover the spread or Arizona and Baylor to go over the total points line. Winning that bet would secure a $150 return in bonus bets.

How to Sign Up with BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500

Signing up with BetMGM is a straightforward process that will only take a few minutes to complete. Here’s what you’ll need to do to secure the offer that’s available in your state:

Click here and enter BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500.

and enter BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500. Enter your full legal name, residential address, phone number, and date of birth.

Set up an account with your email address and a password.

Confirm you’re in a state with BetMGM.

Make a $10+ initial deposit via online banking or another method.

Navigate to the game of your choice.

Bet $10+ in select states or up to $1,500 in others.

If your $10 bet in select states wins, you’ll collect $150 in bonus bets. You’ll get a bonus bet refund of up to $1,500 in other states if your first cash wager loses.

$1,500 First-Bet Offer in Other States

While players in some states can access a bet $10, get $150 bonus offer, there’s a sizable $1,500 first-bet offer available in other states. With this promo, you’ll receive a bonus bet refund of up to $1,500 if your initial cash wager settles as a loss. A win, on the other hand, would earn you back your stake and a cash profit.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.