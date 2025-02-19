Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Use $100 Bonus for Lakers-Hornets, Any Other Game

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Gear up for the second half of the NBA season with bet365 bonus code WTOP365. Basketball fans will have a choice between two sign-up offers for Wednesday night’s Lakers-Hornets matchup. Sign up by clicking here .







Any $5 wager will be enough to win $100 in bonuses guaranteed. On the other hand, new users can start with a $1,000 safety net bet. A loss on the safety net bet will trigger a refund of up to $1,000 in bonuses.

Bet365 Sportsbook should be a top option for basketball fans in February and beyond. This new promo is a great starting point, but don’t forget the other in-app offers for early payout specials, bet boosts and more.

Click here to register with bet365 bonus code WTOP365 and turn a $5 bet into $100 in bonuses or opt for the $1,000 safety net bet instead.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 Delivers 2 Options

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 New User Offer Bet $5, Get $100 Guaranteed Bonus or $1,000 First-Bet Safety Net In-App Promos Multi-Sport Parlay, Daily Bet Boosts, Early Payout Offers, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On February 19, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

This is a unique offer for new users because it comes with a choice. Instead of locking players into one sign-up bonus, this bet365 promo comes with a $100 guaranteed bonus or the $1,000 safety net bet.

Remember, any $5 bet will be enough to win the guaranteed bonus. From there, new players will have $100 in bonuses to use on the NBA, college basketball, USA-Canada or any other available market.

As for the safety net bet, this is an opportunity for players to place a larger-than-usual wager on the games. Losing on the safety net bet will result in a refund in bonuses. Players will receive a dollar-for-dollar match on that stake up to $1,000.

Getting Started With Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365

It won’t take long for new users to sign up and start locking in either sign-up bonus. Here is a full breakdown of the registration process on bet365 Sportsbook:

Click here to access this offer. Make sure to apply bonus code WTOP365.

to access this offer. Make sure to apply bonus code WTOP365. Answer the required information sections to set up a new user profile.

Deposit $10 or more using any of the secure payment methods.

Bet $5 to win $100 in bonuses or go bigger with the $1,000 safety net bet.

A loss on the safety net bet will trigger a refund in bonuses.

Lakers vs. Hornets Bet Boosts

Bet365 Sportsbook is among the best of the best when it comes to daily bet boosts. There are options available for Wednesday night’s standalone NBA game between the Lakers and Hornets:

Luka Doncic to record 20+ points, 7+ assists and 7+ rebounds (+230)

LeBron James and LaMelo Ball each to record 25+ points and 7+ assists (+800)

Luka Doncic, LeBron James and LaMelo Ball each to record 5+ points in the first quarter (+230)

Josh Green, Jaxson Hayes, Nick Smith Jr. and Rui Hachimura each to score 10+ points (+1000)

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.