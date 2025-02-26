Photo credit: Craig Dudek Photo credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Bet365 has two great offers available to new users who sign up and bet on the NBA or NHL on Wednesday night. If you sign up here and use bet365 bonus code WTOP365, you'll either turn a $5 bet into a $100 guaranteed bonus or secure a $1,000 first-bet safety net.







New users can simply bet $5 on any game tonight to earn a $100 bonus win or lose. Any player who uses bet365 bonus code WTOP365 and wants to wager up to $1,000 with a second chance in hand can opt for the first-bet safety net instead.

Tonight’s slate of NBA and NHL games will certainly garner plenty of attention from sports bettors. The New York Knicks will play host to the Philadelphia 76ers, while the Toronto Raptors head to Indianapolis to face the Pacers. Elsewhere, the Nets and Bulls will host the Thunder and Clippers, respectively. Plus, three games are set for tonight in the NHL, including Jets vs. Senators, Devils vs. Avalanche, and Canucks vs. Kings.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Bet $5, Get $100 Promo for NBA, NHL Tonight

When it comes to legal online sportsbooks, bet365 is easily one of the fastest growing. That’s due in large part to offering two exceptional new user promos. If you are risk-averse, it’s hard to beat a bet $5, get $100 guaranteed bonus offer. No matter how your bet settles, you’ll secure a 20x return in bonus bets. The other offer is a first-bet safety net that will issue up to $1,000 in bonus bets if your first bet settles as a loss.

The best thing about either promo is that you can choose from a long list of player props and game markets. If you think Tyrese Maxey will drop 30+ points on the Knicks at MSG, you can wager $5 for a $100 bonus or up to $1,000 with a second chance at the ready. You could instead take the Thunder to cover the spread, or the Kings to beat the Canucks.

How to Sign Up with Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365

Signing up for a bet365 account is a simple process. Follow the instructions below to get your choice of new user offers:

and enter bet365 bonus code WTOP365 to unlock a $100 bonus or $1,000 first-bet safety net. Complete the required personal information fields with your full name, residential address, date of birth, and phone number.

Confirm you’re in a state with bet365.

Make a $10+ initial deposit.

Navigate to any NBA or NHL game.

Place a qualifying wager.

A $5 bet will trigger a $100 bonus win or lose. If you opt for the first-bet safety net and you lose your first bet, you’ll get back up to $1,000 in bonus bets that you can apply to markets in other games.

Wednesday’s Top Bet Boosts

Within the bet365 app, you can find Bet Boosts. These offers come with enhanced odds for featured parlays and same-game parlays. Here are a few of the top Bet Boosts for tonight:

Celtics, Knicks, and Heat all to win (+233)

Jets, Avalanche, and Kings all to win (+394)

Nikolaj Ehlers, Jack Hughes, and Adrian Kempe each to record 3+ shots on goal (+482)

Jalen Brunson, Trae Young, and James Harden each to score 25+ points (+573)

Cade Cunningham, Tyrese Maxey, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander each to score 30+ points (+973)

Kristaps Porzingis, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Myles Turner each to make 3+ three-pointers (+1632)

