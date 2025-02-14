Bayern Munich ties star player Jamal Musiala to contract until 2030

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala extended his contract with the club through June 2030 on Friday. The…

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala extended his contract with the club through June 2030 on Friday.

The 21-year-old Musiala, who joined the club as a youth from English side Chelsea in 2019, signed a new deal to extend the one he had that was expiring at the end of next season, the Bavarian powerhouse announced.

Bayern celebrated on its website with a picture of Musiala dressed as a magician and a competition to win a shirt signed by the player.

“People go to the stadium for players like Jamal Musiala. He’s a truly exceptional player,” Bayern president Herbert Hainer said. “Sometimes you feel like the rules of gravity don’t apply to him. Credit to our sporting management and the board. Today is a very good day for FC Bayern.”

Musiala’s extension follows recently announced new deals for teammates Alphonso Davies and goalkeeper Manuel Neuer.

Bayern midfielder Joshua Kimmich and forwards Leroy Sané and Thomas Müller still have contracts expiring at the end of this season.

Musiala fired Bayern to the 2023 Bundesliga title with the winning goal at Cologne in. the last round while Borussia Dortmund was held to a draw by Mainz.

He has scored 10 goals and set up four more in the Bundesliga this season, while he has 43 goals in 132 league appearances altogether for the club, as well as six goals in 43 Champions League appearances.

“Bayern is one of the biggest clubs in the world,” Musiala told the club website. “I took my first steps in professional football here and firmly believe we can achieve something big with this club in the coming years. I feel at home both in Munich and at the club with our great fans. We’ve got a lot of things we want to achieve. I’m excited for everything that’s to come.”

Musiala has seven goals in 38 appearances for Germany.

