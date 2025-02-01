Bayern Munich almost squanders 4-goal lead before going 9 points clear in the Bundesliga

BERLIN (AP) — Harry Kane scored twice and Bayern Munich almost squandered a four-goal lead against promoted Holsten Kiel before…

BERLIN (AP) — Harry Kane scored twice and Bayern Munich almost squandered a four-goal lead against promoted Holsten Kiel before holding on for a 4-3 victory in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Kiel threatened a remarkable comeback when Steven Skrzybski scored twice in stoppage time after Finn Porath pulled one back for the visitors.

Kane took his league-leading tally to 19 by scoring either side of the break after Jamal Musiala claimed the opener in the 19th minute, set up by Michael Olise.

Bayern was headed for a comfortable win when substitute Serge Gnabry controlled the ball with his right boot then smashed in a volley with his left in the 54th. But then Porath scored and Skrzybski’s late goals meant the home team had to suffer.

“We’ll have to analyze the last 10 minutes with the team. Kiel never gave up and always believed in themselves,” Bayern coach Vincent Kompany said.

Defending champion Bayer Leverkusen will look to stay six points behind Bayern when it hosts Hoffenheim on Sunday.

Kiel remained second from bottom after 20 rounds.

French forward Mathys Tel was not included in Bayern’s squad amid speculation over a loan move to Manchester United.

Job done for Dortmund

Serhou Guirassy and Maximilian Beier scored for Borussia Dortmund to beat Heidenheim 2-1 for its first league win since December in interim coach Mike Tullberg’s last game in charge.

Tullberg, who oversaw two wins and a draw since taking over from the fired Nuri Sahin, celebrated by pumping his arms in front of the appreciative traveling support.

“It’s not about me, it’s always about the club,” Tullberg said. “I was given a clear order from the club to bring in energy and manage the turnaround. We’ve done that.”

Former Bayern and Eintracht Frankfurt coach Niko Kovač takes charge on Sunday. Tullberg is to return to Dortmund’s Under-19s.

Union frustrated

Union Berlin failed to take its chances in a 0-0 draw with Leipzig, illustrating why the club is looking for a forward to boost its attacking ranks.

Croatian forward Marin Ljubičić, who has been playing for Austrian team LASK, watched the match in Union’s stadium ahead of an expected transfer.

The draw was enough to lift Leipzig to fourth place, the last spot for Champions League qualification, thanks to Borussia Mönchengladbach’s 2-1 win in Stuttgart earlier. Leipzig moved a point ahead of Stuttgart.

Union’s fans stayed largely silent for the first 15 minutes in protest against the visiting club and its origins: Leipzig was founded in 2009 by an energy drinks company to help market its product.

Also, Freiburg won at Bochum 1-0 and St. Pauli drew with Augsburg 1-1.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.