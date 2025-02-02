Baseball Commissioners

Kenesaw Mountain Landis, Nov. 12, 1920 to Nov. 25, 1944. Happy Chandler, April 24, 1945 to July 15, 1951. Ford…

Kenesaw Mountain Landis, Nov. 12, 1920 to Nov. 25, 1944.

Happy Chandler, April 24, 1945 to July 15, 1951.

Ford Frick, Sept. 20, 1951 to Nov. 16, 1965.

William Eckert, Nov. 17, 1965 to Dec. 20, 1968.

Bowie Kuhn, Feb. 4, 1969 to Sept. 30, 1984.

Peter Ueberroth, Oct. 1, 1984 to March 31, 1989.

A. Bartlett Giamatti, April 1, 1989 to Sept. 1, 1989.

Fay Vincent, Sept. 13, 1989 to Sept. 7, 1992.

Bud Selig, Sept. 9, 1992 to July 8, 1998 (acting); July 9, 1998 to Jan. 24, 2015.

Rob Manfred, Jan. 25, 2015 to present.

