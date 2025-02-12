Barcelona to play Atletico Madrid in Copa semifinals. Real Madrid faces Real Sociedad

MADRID (AP) — Barcelona and Atletico Madrid will meet in the semifinals of the Copa del Rey, while Real Madrid…

MADRID (AP) — Barcelona and Atletico Madrid will meet in the semifinals of the Copa del Rey, while Real Madrid will take on Real Sociedad, in the draw Wednesday.

Atletico and Madrid will play the second-leg matches at home in April, with the first legs being played in two weeks.

Atletico beat Barcelona 2-1 in the Spanish league when the teams last met in December.

Barcelona last won the competition in 2021 and Atletico in 2013.

Madrid clinched its last Copa title in 2023. It was eliminated by Atletico in the round of 16 last season.

Sociedad hadn’t made it to the last four since it won its third Copa title in 2020. It lost its last three matches against Madrid in the Spanish league.

