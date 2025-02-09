Barcelona inches closer to Madrid rivals in Spanish league with 4-1 win at Sevilla

MADRID (AP) — Barcelona is making sure there will be a three-way fight for the Spanish league title. The Catalan…

The Catalan club moved closer to rivals Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid at the top of the standings on Sunday by routing Sevilla 4-1.

Robert Lewandowski, Fermín López, Raphinha and Eric García scored a goal each as Barcelona took advantage of the 1-1 draw between Madrid and Atletico in the capital derby on Saturday.

Third-placed Barcelona is now two points behind leader Madrid and one point behind Atletico.

Barcelona had a comfortable away win despite playing with 10 men from the 62nd when López was sent off for a hard foul. The red card was shown after a video review.

It was the third straight league win for Barcelona, and its ninth victory in 11 matches across all competitions.

Sevilla, in 13th place, has won only one of its last five league games.

Lewandowski put Barcelona ahead in the seventh minute with his eighth goal in his last nine games in all competitions. Ruben Vargas equalized a minute later for the hosts before López put Barcelona back in front in the 46th. Raphinha added to the lead in the 55th and García sealed the win in the 89th.

“We needed to win to stay in contention and put some pressure on our rivals,” Barcelona defender Iñigo Martínez said. “The team is playing with a lot of confidence right now and we know that we can still improve. We need to stay on this track.”

Defender Jules Koundé made his 124th appearance for Barcelona, equaling the mark of Ludovic Giuly in fifth place for the most appearances for Barcelona by a French player. Éric Abidal tops that list with 193 appearances.

Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo had to be substituted about 20 minutes into the match with a right ankle injury.

Other results

Brais Mendez scored an 84th-minute winner as seventh-placed Real Sociedad beat relegation-threatened Espanyol 2-1 at home.

Defenders Cristhian Mosquera and Mouctar Diakhaby scored first-half goals as Valencia moved to 18th with a 2-0 home win over 17th-placed Leganes.

Mauro Arambarri converted a 44th-minute penalty to give 14th-placed Getafe a 1-0 road win over 19th-placed Alaves.

