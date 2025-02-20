India thump Bangladesh to open Champions Trophy account

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Shubman Gill’s unbeaten century helped India finish off Bangladesh by six wickets to start…

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Shubman Gill’s unbeaten century helped India finish off Bangladesh by six wickets to start their Champions Trophy campaign on Thursday.

Fast bowler Mohammed Shami took 5-53 as Bangladesh was dismissed for 228 runs. At one stage, the Tigers were 35-5 in the ninth over but Towhid Hridoy’s maiden international hundred helped them escape embarrassment.

In reply, Gill steered India’s chase with an eighth one-day international hundred and was unbeaten on 101 off 129 balls. India finished on 231-4 with 21 balls to spare.

Gill hit nine fours and two sixes. He shared 69 off 59 balls with captain Rohit Sharma in an opening partnership that put India ahead of the run rate required, and 87 off 98 with Lokesh Rahul, who was 41 not out and hit the winning runs, a hook for six.

“Gill, we know the class he has,” Sharma said. “What he showed us, it shouldn’t surprise anyone. What was good to see was he was there till the end.”

Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat at Dubai International Cricket Stadium but was in trouble immediately.

Soumya Sarkar was caught behind off Shami in the first over. Skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto was caught at short cover in the second over bowled by Harshit Rana.

In the seventh over, Shami had Mehidy Hasan Miraz caught in the slips.

The ninth should have ended Bangladesh. Tanzid Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim were caught behind and left-arm spinner Axar Patel was on a hat trick. The Champions Trophy has had one hat trick, 19 years ago.

Patel induced an edge off Jaker Ali and the ball flew to the slips but Sharma dropped the regulation catch.

“I may take Axar for a dinner tomorrow,” Sharma said. “That was an easy catch, I should have taken that.”

Instead of it being 35-6 inside the powerplay, Bangladesh earned a life and took advantage.

Ali put on 154 runs off 206 balls with Hridoy for the sixth wicket as India stepped off the accelerator.

Hridoy was also dropped by Hardik Pandya, in the 20th over off Kuldeep Yadav.

Ali wasn’t out until he reached 68 when he was caught at long on off Shami, who grabbed his 200th ODI wicket.

Hridoy carried on and reached his hundred, not just his first in ODIs, but first in all formats. His 100 in 118 balls included six boundaries and two sixes.

He and Ali helped Bangladesh cross 200 in the 45th over, but despite the team scoring 63 runs in the final 10 overs, the score was under par.

“The first powerplay, the way we batted, the game cost us at that point,” Shanto said. “Very hard for the lower order to recover. We were 25 to 30 runs short. The way Hridoy and Jaker batted was brilliant.”

Beside Shami’s sixth five-wicket haul in ODIs, on a turning pitch to boot, Rana took 3-31 and Patel 2-43.

Gill and Rahul unbeaten

Chasing 229, Sharma set the early pace and India raced to 50 off 48 balls. He was out caught at cover point in the 10th over.

Virat Kohli scored 22 off 38 balls, helping India past 100, but then was caught off Rishad Hossain’s leg spin. Shreyas Iyer and Patel fell cheaply and India was 144-4 in the 31st over after losing three wickets for 32 runs across 45 deliveries.

Gill dropped anchor, reaching 50 off 69 balls. Rahul, too, made a sedate start at the other end, and enjoyed a life in the 37th over when he was dropped off Taskin Ahmed.

Gill and Rahul avoided any further hiccups and cruised home. Gill reached his century off 125 balls, India’s slowest in an ODI in six years.

India next plays archrival Pakistan on Sunday, also in Dubai.

Bangladesh will take on New Zealand in Rawalpindi on Monday.

