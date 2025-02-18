AUTO RACING: NASCAR moves to Atlanta after William Byron’s second Daytona 500 win

All Times Eastern
NASCAR CUP SERIES
Ambetter Health 400
Site: Hampton, Georgia.
Schedule: Saturday, qualifying, 11:30 a.m.; Sunday, race, 3 p.m. (FOX).
Track: Atlanta Motor Speedway.
Race distance: 260 laps, 400.4 miles.
Last year: Daniel Suarez edged Ryan Blaney and Kyle Busch in a three-wide finish. There were 10 cautions and an Atlanta-record 47 lead changes, alongside a pileup of at least 16 cars, the biggest in the history of Atlanta Motor Speedway.
Last race: William Byron captured his second Daytona 500 win while narrowly avoiding a final-lap crash.
Next race: March 2, Austin, Texas.
Online: http://www.nascar.com
NASCAR XFINITY SERIES
Bennett Transportation & Logistics 250
Site: Hampton, Georgia.
Schedule: Friday, qualifying, 5:05 p.m.; Saturday, race, 5 p.m. (CW).
Track: Atlanta Motor Speedway.
Race distance: 163 laps, 251.02 miles.
Last year: Austin Hill won his second straight series race to open the season on an overtime restart.
Last race: Jesse Love earned his second career win, taking the white flag as multiple cars collided in overtime.
Next race: March 1, Austin Texas.
Online: http://www.nascar.com
NASCAR TRUCK SERIES
Fr8 208
Site: Hampton, Georgia.
Schedule: Friday, qualifying, 3:05 p.m.; Saturday, race, 2 p.m. (FS1).
Track: Atlanta Motor Speedway.
Race distance: 135 laps, 207.9 miles.
Last year: Kyle Busch walked away with his 65th career win, after quashing a late surge by Ty Majeski and Corey Heim.
Last race: Heim was declared the winner after a post-race inspection disqualified Parker Kligerman.
Next race: March 14, Las Vegas.
Online: http://www.nascar.com
FORMULA ONE
Last race: Lando Norris claimed his first world championship in Abu Dhabi, ending Max Verstappen’s four-year winning streak.
Next race: March 16, Melbourne, Australia.
Online: http://www.formula1.com
INDYCAR
Last race: Colton Herta won at Nashville Superspeedway while Alex Palou wrapped up his third series championship in four years.
Next race: March 2, St. Petersburg, Florida.
Online: http://www.indycar.com
NHRA DRAG RACING
Next event: March 6-9, Gainesville, Florida.
Online: http://www.nhra.com
WORLD OF OUTLAWS
Next event: March 2-3, Barberville, Florida.
Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com/sprintcars
