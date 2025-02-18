AUTO RACING: NASCAR moves to Atlanta after William Byron’s second Daytona 500 win

All Times Eastern NASCAR CUP SERIES Ambetter Health 400 Site: Hampton, Georgia. Schedule: Saturday, qualifying, 11:30 a.m.; Sunday, race, 3…

All Times Eastern

NASCAR CUP SERIES

Ambetter Health 400

Site: Hampton, Georgia.

Schedule: Saturday, qualifying, 11:30 a.m.; Sunday, race, 3 p.m. (FOX).

Track: Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Race distance: 260 laps, 400.4 miles.

Last year: Daniel Suarez edged Ryan Blaney and Kyle Busch in a three-wide finish. There were 10 cautions and an Atlanta-record 47 lead changes, alongside a pileup of at least 16 cars, the biggest in the history of Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Last race: William Byron captured his second Daytona 500 win while narrowly avoiding a final-lap crash.

Next race: March 2, Austin, Texas.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

Bennett Transportation & Logistics 250

Site: Hampton, Georgia.

Schedule: Friday, qualifying, 5:05 p.m.; Saturday, race, 5 p.m. (CW).

Track: Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Race distance: 163 laps, 251.02 miles.

Last year: Austin Hill won his second straight series race to open the season on an overtime restart.

Last race: Jesse Love earned his second career win, taking the white flag as multiple cars collided in overtime.

Next race: March 1, Austin Texas.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR TRUCK SERIES

Fr8 208

Site: Hampton, Georgia.

Schedule: Friday, qualifying, 3:05 p.m.; Saturday, race, 2 p.m. (FS1).

Track: Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Race distance: 135 laps, 207.9 miles.

Last year: Kyle Busch walked away with his 65th career win, after quashing a late surge by Ty Majeski and Corey Heim.

Last race: Heim was declared the winner after a post-race inspection disqualified Parker Kligerman.

Next race: March 14, Las Vegas.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

FORMULA ONE

Last race: Lando Norris claimed his first world championship in Abu Dhabi, ending Max Verstappen’s four-year winning streak.

Next race: March 16, Melbourne, Australia.

Online: http://www.formula1.com

INDYCAR

Last race: Colton Herta won at Nashville Superspeedway while Alex Palou wrapped up his third series championship in four years.

Next race: March 2, St. Petersburg, Florida.

Online: http://www.indycar.com

NHRA DRAG RACING

Next event: March 6-9, Gainesville, Florida.

Online: http://www.nhra.com

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

Next event: March 2-3, Barberville, Florida.

Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com/sprintcars

