AUTO RACING: Bell takes the overtime win in Atlanta while Palou sets up for a three-peat in IndyCar

All Times Eastern
NASCAR CUP SERIES
EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix
Site: Austin, Texas.
Schedule: Saturday, practice, 11 a.m., qualifying, 12:30 p.m.; Sunday, race, 3:30 p.m. (FOX).
Track: Circuit of the Americas.
Race distance: 95 laps, 228 miles.
Last year: Polesitter William Byron secured a commanding victory while holding off a late surge from Christopher Bell.
Last race: Christopher Bell took his only lead in the final lap of the race, rallying past Carson Hocevar and Kyle Larson in a stunning overtime win.
Next race: March 9, Avondale, Arizona.
Online: http://www.nascar.com
NASCAR XFINITY SERIES
Focused Health 250
Site: Austin, Texas.
Schedule: Friday, practice, 5 p.m., qualifying, 6 p.m.; Saturday, race, 2:30 p.m. (CW).
Track: Circuit of the Americas.
Race distance: 65 laps, 156 miles.
Last year: Kyle Larson earned an overtime win after a last-lap overtake of Shane Van Gisbergen and Austin Hill.
Last race: Austin Hill captured his third straight win in Atlanta, leading the pack in 146 of the 163 laps.
Next race: March 8, Avondale, Arizona.
Online: http://www.nascar.com
NASCAR TRUCK SERIES
Last race: Kyle Busch pulled away from Stewart Friesen in the final seconds for a photo-finish win, earning him his 67th series victory.
Next race: March 14, Las Vegas.
Online: http://www.nascar.com
FORMULA ONE
Last race: Lando Norris claimed his first world championship in Abu Dhabi, ending Max Verstappen’s four-year winning streak.
Next race: March 16, Melbourne, Australia.
Online: http://www.formula1.com
INDYCAR
Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg
Site: St. Petersburg, Florida.
Schedule: Friday, practice 1, 3 p.m.; Saturday, practice 2, 10:15 a.m., Qualifications – Round 1 Group 1, 2:30 p.m. Qualifications – Round 1 Group 2, 2:55 p.m., Qualifications – Round 2, 3:20 p.m., Qualifications – Firestone Fast 6, 3:45 p.m. Sunday, warmup, 9 a.m., race, noon (FOX).
Track: Streets of St. Petersburg.
Race distance: 100 laps, 180 miles.
Last year: Pato O’Ward was declared the winner after Josef Newgarden was disqualified six weeks after the race for push-to-pass violations.
Last race: Colton Herta won at Nashville Superspeedway while Alex Palou wrapped up his third series championship in four years.
Next race: March 23, Thermal, California.
Online: http://www.indycar.com
NHRA DRAG RACING
Next event: March 6-9, Gainesville, Florida.
Online: http://www.nhra.com
WORLD OF OUTLAWS
Next event: March 2-3, Barberville, Florida
Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com/sprintcars
