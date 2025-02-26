Austin Eckroat returns to PGA National, where many things changed for him a year ago

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — A trip to PGA National changed just about everything for Austin Eckroat a year…

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — A trip to PGA National changed just about everything for Austin Eckroat a year ago.

Getting his first career victory at the Cognizant Classic — his first of two wins on the PGA Tour last year — got him into the Masters, got him into the signature events, significantly beefed up his bank account by $1.62 million, lifted his FedExCup ranking considerably and gave him two years of certain job security on tour.

It also let him stop thinking so much.

A big part — and lesser-known part, in his opinion — of the perk package that comes when a player becomes a winner on the PGA Tour, Eckroat said, is the ability to play a bit more freely. He doesn’t have to be as cautious as he was when he was simply trying to keep his tour card. And it’s a new mindset that he’s bringing to PGA National this year, when he opens defense of his Cognizant Classic win on Thursday.

“I think that’s something that’s kind of interesting on the PGA Tour is if two guys are battling out for the win, maybe one of those guys, second place means everything to him — and the other guy, it’s win or bust. There’s nothing else,” Eckroat said. “I feel like with having now two wins under my belt, if I’m coming down the stretch trying to battle for a win, in my opinion, it’s win or bust now.”

That mindset was on full display as Eckroat’s 2024 went along.

He missed the cut at the Masters, then made the cut at the other three majors. He made six straight cuts to end the season with four top-20 finishes in that span, highlighted by a win at the World Wide Technology in Mexico — a final-round 63 giving him that victory by one shot.

The win in Mexico prompted a celebration. The win at PGA National — a three-shot victory, one where he had to wait for a Monday finish — was merely an opportunity to exhale.

“This one, I remember I was coming down the stretch and I was so stressed,” Eckroat said. “I wanted to win the golf tournament so bad. There were so many things that came with it. Honestly, all I felt after the round was relief. It was just relief. I had finally done it.”

This week provides him with the chance to defend a title as a pro for the first time. He won a pair of tournaments as a college player at Oklahoma State as well, but never got to defend those since the Cowboys didn’t return to those courses.

Returning to PGA National this week brought back all the feelings that accompanied that first win, and there’s certainly more belief now that he can do it again.

“I think there’s parts of this golf course throughout where I think that’s something that suits my game,” Eckroat said. “Especially the way I was hitting it last year was the confidence to hit the fairways, so I was able to attack. I’m hoping to do the same thing this year.”

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.