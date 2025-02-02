Live Radio
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Scores

The Associated Press

February 2, 2025, 7:37 PM

Sunday

Pebble Beach, Calif.

a-Spyglass Hill Golf Course (Host Course)

7,041 yards; Par 72

b-Pebble Beach Golf Links

6,972 yards; Par 72

Purse: $20 million

Final Round

Note: Tournament is played on two courses.

Rory McIlroy (700), $3,600,000 66a-70b-65b-66b—267
Shane Lowry (400), $2,160,000 66b-70a-65b-68b—269
Lucas Glover (338), $1,160,000 66b-69a-68b-67b—270
Justin Rose (338), $1,160,000 65b-69a-68b-68b—270
Cameron Davis (288), $755,000 65b-68a-69b-69b—271
Russell Henley (288), $755,000 64a-69b-71b-67b—271
Tom Kim (213), $640,000 69a-65b-68b-70b—272
Sepp Straka (213), $640,000 65a-65b-70b-72b—272
Billy Horschel (152), $535,000 72a-65b-70b-66b—273
Taylor Pendrith (152), $535,000 67b-70a-69b-67b—273
Scottie Scheffler (152), $535,000 67a-70b-69b-67b—273
Si Woo Kim (120), $455,000 67b-71a-70b-67b—275
Jason Day (95), $368,500 70a-69b-68b-69b—276
Austin Eckroat (95), $368,500 67a-67b-71b-71b—276
Tony Finau (95), $368,500 67b-67a-73b-69b—276
Andrew Novak (95), $368,500 69b-65a-75b-67b—276
Tom Hoge (60), $272,000 68b-70a-71b-68b—277
Min Woo Lee (60), $272,000 69a-71b-68b-69b—277
Collin Morikawa (60), $272,000 69a-67b-71b-70b—277
Seamus Power (60), $272,000 69b-71a-68b-69b—277
Sam Stevens (60), $272,000 67b-70a-69b-71b—277
Byeong Hun An (38), $158,273 71a-69b-72b-66b—278
Akshay Bhatia (38), $158,273 69b-69a-72b-68b—278
Sam Burns (38), $158,273 68b-69a-70b-71b—278
Eric Cole (38), $158,273 66b-69a-73b-70b—278
Tommy Fleetwood (38), $158,273 71a-70b-67b-70b—278
Rasmus Hojgaard (38), $158,273 65a-71b-70b-72b—278
Viktor Hovland (38), $158,273 65b-70a-73b-70b—278
Taylor Moore (38), $158,273 73b-68a-70b-67b—278
Patrick Rodgers (38), $158,273 70a-66b-75b-67b—278
Adam Scott (38), $158,273 74a-71b-69b-64b—278
Gary Woodland (38), $158,273 68a-72b-70b-68b—278
Patrick Cantlay (24), $99,000 66b-70a-73b-70b—279
Lee Hodges (24), $99,000 66b-69a-71b-73b—279
Sungjae Im (24), $99,000 68b-72a-70b-69b—279
Jake Knapp (24), $99,000 65b-72a-70b-72b—279
Keith Mitchell (24), $99,000 71a-69b-70b-69b—279
J.J. Spaun (24), $99,000 70a-68b-70b-71b—279
Nick Taylor (24), $99,000 68b-69a-72b-70b—279
Christiaan Bezuidenhout (18), $66,375 68b-70a-71b-71b—280
Mackenzie Hughes (18), $66,375 68b-69a-76b-67b—280
Stephan Jaeger (18), $66,375 68b-72a-73b-67b—280
Robert Macintyre (18), $66,375 68b-72a-70b-70b—280
Maverick McNealy (18), $66,375 68a-71b-73b-68b—280
Aaron Rai (18), $66,375 69b-68a-72b-71b—280
Erik Van Rooyen (18), $66,375 67b-77a-68b-68b—280
Jhonattan Vegas (18), $66,375 70b-67a-73b-70b—280
Thomas Detry (13), $48,600 69b-70a-72b-70b—281
Matt Fitzpatrick (13), $48,600 73a-67b-72b-69b—281
Hideki Matsuyama (13), $48,600 70a-69b-71b-71b—281
Justin Thomas (13), $48,600 66a-70b-74b-71b—281
Will Zalatoris (13), $48,600 70a-74b-68b-69b—281
Rickie Fowler (11), $43,000 68b-69a-72b-73b—282
Brian Harman (11), $43,000 71a-72b-69b-70b—282
Max Homa (11), $43,000 71b-72a-70b-69b—282
J.T. Poston (11), $43,000 69b-70a-69b-74b—282
Sahith Theegala (11), $43,000 67b-72a-72b-71b—282
Nick Dunlap (8), $39,250 69a-68b-72b-74b—283
Harry Hall (8), $39,250 71b-71a-70b-71b—283
Denny McCarthy (8), $39,250 71a-70b-70b-72b—283
Davis Thompson (8), $39,250 69a-70b-71b-73b—283
Chris Kirk (8), $37,750 69a-69b-72b-74b—284
Justin Lower (8), $37,750 69b-72a-74b-69b—284
Kevin Yu (7), $37,000 71b-72a-72b-70b—285
Keegan Bradley (7), $36,000 72a-69b-76b-69b—286
Corey Conners (7), $36,000 70b-69a-76b-71b—286
Adam Hadwin (7), $36,000 72a-73b-71b-70b—286
Doug Ghim (6), $35,000 73a-70b-75b-69b—287
Ben Griffin (6), $34,500 69a-70b-73b-76b—288
Beau Hossler (6), $34,500 72b-70a-78b-68b—288
Jordan Spieth (6), $34,500 70a-72b-79b-67b—288
Cameron Young (5), $34,000 73a-73b-74b-69b—289
Wyndham Clark (5), $33,375 74b-73a-71b-72b—290
Harris English (5), $33,375 68b-76a-74b-72b—290
Mark Hubbard (5), $33,375 69a-75b-74b-72b—290
Matthieu Pavon (5), $33,375 68a-73b-78b-71b—290
Nicolas Echavarria (4), $32,750 69a-75b-76b-73b—293
Brendon Todd (4), $32,500 75a-73b-80b-70b—298
Max Greyserman 70a-72b-79b-WD

Sports
