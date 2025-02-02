AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Scores

Sunday
Pebble Beach, Calif.
a-Spyglass Hill Golf Course (Host Course)
7,041 yards; Par 72
b-Pebble Beach Golf Links
6,972 yards; Par 72
Purse: $20 million
Final Round
Note: Tournament is played on two courses.
|Rory McIlroy (700), $3,600,000
|66a-70b-65b-66b—267
|Shane Lowry (400), $2,160,000
|66b-70a-65b-68b—269
|Lucas Glover (338), $1,160,000
|66b-69a-68b-67b—270
|Justin Rose (338), $1,160,000
|65b-69a-68b-68b—270
|Cameron Davis (288), $755,000
|65b-68a-69b-69b—271
|Russell Henley (288), $755,000
|64a-69b-71b-67b—271
|Tom Kim (213), $640,000
|69a-65b-68b-70b—272
|Sepp Straka (213), $640,000
|65a-65b-70b-72b—272
|Billy Horschel (152), $535,000
|72a-65b-70b-66b—273
|Taylor Pendrith (152), $535,000
|67b-70a-69b-67b—273
|Scottie Scheffler (152), $535,000
|67a-70b-69b-67b—273
|Si Woo Kim (120), $455,000
|67b-71a-70b-67b—275
|Jason Day (95), $368,500
|70a-69b-68b-69b—276
|Austin Eckroat (95), $368,500
|67a-67b-71b-71b—276
|Tony Finau (95), $368,500
|67b-67a-73b-69b—276
|Andrew Novak (95), $368,500
|69b-65a-75b-67b—276
|Tom Hoge (60), $272,000
|68b-70a-71b-68b—277
|Min Woo Lee (60), $272,000
|69a-71b-68b-69b—277
|Collin Morikawa (60), $272,000
|69a-67b-71b-70b—277
|Seamus Power (60), $272,000
|69b-71a-68b-69b—277
|Sam Stevens (60), $272,000
|67b-70a-69b-71b—277
|Byeong Hun An (38), $158,273
|71a-69b-72b-66b—278
|Akshay Bhatia (38), $158,273
|69b-69a-72b-68b—278
|Sam Burns (38), $158,273
|68b-69a-70b-71b—278
|Eric Cole (38), $158,273
|66b-69a-73b-70b—278
|Tommy Fleetwood (38), $158,273
|71a-70b-67b-70b—278
|Rasmus Hojgaard (38), $158,273
|65a-71b-70b-72b—278
|Viktor Hovland (38), $158,273
|65b-70a-73b-70b—278
|Taylor Moore (38), $158,273
|73b-68a-70b-67b—278
|Patrick Rodgers (38), $158,273
|70a-66b-75b-67b—278
|Adam Scott (38), $158,273
|74a-71b-69b-64b—278
|Gary Woodland (38), $158,273
|68a-72b-70b-68b—278
|Patrick Cantlay (24), $99,000
|66b-70a-73b-70b—279
|Lee Hodges (24), $99,000
|66b-69a-71b-73b—279
|Sungjae Im (24), $99,000
|68b-72a-70b-69b—279
|Jake Knapp (24), $99,000
|65b-72a-70b-72b—279
|Keith Mitchell (24), $99,000
|71a-69b-70b-69b—279
|J.J. Spaun (24), $99,000
|70a-68b-70b-71b—279
|Nick Taylor (24), $99,000
|68b-69a-72b-70b—279
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout (18), $66,375
|68b-70a-71b-71b—280
|Mackenzie Hughes (18), $66,375
|68b-69a-76b-67b—280
|Stephan Jaeger (18), $66,375
|68b-72a-73b-67b—280
|Robert Macintyre (18), $66,375
|68b-72a-70b-70b—280
|Maverick McNealy (18), $66,375
|68a-71b-73b-68b—280
|Aaron Rai (18), $66,375
|69b-68a-72b-71b—280
|Erik Van Rooyen (18), $66,375
|67b-77a-68b-68b—280
|Jhonattan Vegas (18), $66,375
|70b-67a-73b-70b—280
|Thomas Detry (13), $48,600
|69b-70a-72b-70b—281
|Matt Fitzpatrick (13), $48,600
|73a-67b-72b-69b—281
|Hideki Matsuyama (13), $48,600
|70a-69b-71b-71b—281
|Justin Thomas (13), $48,600
|66a-70b-74b-71b—281
|Will Zalatoris (13), $48,600
|70a-74b-68b-69b—281
|Rickie Fowler (11), $43,000
|68b-69a-72b-73b—282
|Brian Harman (11), $43,000
|71a-72b-69b-70b—282
|Max Homa (11), $43,000
|71b-72a-70b-69b—282
|J.T. Poston (11), $43,000
|69b-70a-69b-74b—282
|Sahith Theegala (11), $43,000
|67b-72a-72b-71b—282
|Nick Dunlap (8), $39,250
|69a-68b-72b-74b—283
|Harry Hall (8), $39,250
|71b-71a-70b-71b—283
|Denny McCarthy (8), $39,250
|71a-70b-70b-72b—283
|Davis Thompson (8), $39,250
|69a-70b-71b-73b—283
|Chris Kirk (8), $37,750
|69a-69b-72b-74b—284
|Justin Lower (8), $37,750
|69b-72a-74b-69b—284
|Kevin Yu (7), $37,000
|71b-72a-72b-70b—285
|Keegan Bradley (7), $36,000
|72a-69b-76b-69b—286
|Corey Conners (7), $36,000
|70b-69a-76b-71b—286
|Adam Hadwin (7), $36,000
|72a-73b-71b-70b—286
|Doug Ghim (6), $35,000
|73a-70b-75b-69b—287
|Ben Griffin (6), $34,500
|69a-70b-73b-76b—288
|Beau Hossler (6), $34,500
|72b-70a-78b-68b—288
|Jordan Spieth (6), $34,500
|70a-72b-79b-67b—288
|Cameron Young (5), $34,000
|73a-73b-74b-69b—289
|Wyndham Clark (5), $33,375
|74b-73a-71b-72b—290
|Harris English (5), $33,375
|68b-76a-74b-72b—290
|Mark Hubbard (5), $33,375
|69a-75b-74b-72b—290
|Matthieu Pavon (5), $33,375
|68a-73b-78b-71b—290
|Nicolas Echavarria (4), $32,750
|69a-75b-76b-73b—293
|Brendon Todd (4), $32,500
|75a-73b-80b-70b—298
|Max Greyserman
|70a-72b-79b-WD
