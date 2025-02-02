Live Radio
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Par Scores

The Associated Press

February 2, 2025, 7:36 PM

Sunday

Pebble Beach, Calif.

a-Spyglass Hill Golf Course (Host Course)

7,041 yards; Par 72

b-Pebble Beach Golf Links

6,972 yards; Par 72

Purse: $20 million

Final Round

Note: Tournament is played on two courses.

Rory McIlroy (700), $3,600,000 66a-70b-65b-66b—267 -21
Shane Lowry (400), $2,160,000 66b-70a-65b-68b—269 -19
Lucas Glover (338), $1,160,000 66b-69a-68b-67b—270 -18
Justin Rose (338), $1,160,000 65b-69a-68b-68b—270 -18
Cameron Davis (288), $755,000 65b-68a-69b-69b—271 -17
Russell Henley (288), $755,000 64a-69b-71b-67b—271 -17
Tom Kim (213), $640,000 69a-65b-68b-70b—272 -16
Sepp Straka (213), $640,000 65a-65b-70b-72b—272 -16
Billy Horschel (152), $535,000 72a-65b-70b-66b—273 -15
Taylor Pendrith (152), $535,000 67b-70a-69b-67b—273 -15
Scottie Scheffler (152), $535,000 67a-70b-69b-67b—273 -15
Si Woo Kim (120), $455,000 67b-71a-70b-67b—275 -13
Jason Day (95), $368,500 70a-69b-68b-69b—276 -12
Austin Eckroat (95), $368,500 67a-67b-71b-71b—276 -12
Tony Finau (95), $368,500 67b-67a-73b-69b—276 -12
Andrew Novak (95), $368,500 69b-65a-75b-67b—276 -12
Tom Hoge (60), $272,000 68b-70a-71b-68b—277 -11
Min Woo Lee (60), $272,000 69a-71b-68b-69b—277 -11
Collin Morikawa (60), $272,000 69a-67b-71b-70b—277 -11
Seamus Power (60), $272,000 69b-71a-68b-69b—277 -11
Sam Stevens (60), $272,000 67b-70a-69b-71b—277 -11
Byeong Hun An (38), $158,273 71a-69b-72b-66b—278 -10
Akshay Bhatia (38), $158,273 69b-69a-72b-68b—278 -10
Sam Burns (38), $158,273 68b-69a-70b-71b—278 -10
Eric Cole (38), $158,273 66b-69a-73b-70b—278 -10
Tommy Fleetwood (38), $158,273 71a-70b-67b-70b—278 -10
Rasmus Hojgaard (38), $158,273 65a-71b-70b-72b—278 -10
Viktor Hovland (38), $158,273 65b-70a-73b-70b—278 -10
Taylor Moore (38), $158,273 73b-68a-70b-67b—278 -10
Patrick Rodgers (38), $158,273 70a-66b-75b-67b—278 -10
Adam Scott (38), $158,273 74a-71b-69b-64b—278 -10
Gary Woodland (38), $158,273 68a-72b-70b-68b—278 -10
Patrick Cantlay (24), $99,000 66b-70a-73b-70b—279 -9
Lee Hodges (24), $99,000 66b-69a-71b-73b—279 -9
Sungjae Im (24), $99,000 68b-72a-70b-69b—279 -9
Jake Knapp (24), $99,000 65b-72a-70b-72b—279 -9
Keith Mitchell (24), $99,000 71a-69b-70b-69b—279 -9
J.J. Spaun (24), $99,000 70a-68b-70b-71b—279 -9
Nick Taylor (24), $99,000 68b-69a-72b-70b—279 -9
Christiaan Bezuidenhout (18), $66,375 68b-70a-71b-71b—280 -8
Mackenzie Hughes (18), $66,375 68b-69a-76b-67b—280 -8
Stephan Jaeger (18), $66,375 68b-72a-73b-67b—280 -8
Robert Macintyre (18), $66,375 68b-72a-70b-70b—280 -8
Maverick McNealy (18), $66,375 68a-71b-73b-68b—280 -8
Aaron Rai (18), $66,375 69b-68a-72b-71b—280 -8
Erik Van Rooyen (18), $66,375 67b-77a-68b-68b—280 -8
Jhonattan Vegas (18), $66,375 70b-67a-73b-70b—280 -8
Thomas Detry (13), $48,600 69b-70a-72b-70b—281 -7
Matt Fitzpatrick (13), $48,600 73a-67b-72b-69b—281 -7
Hideki Matsuyama (13), $48,600 70a-69b-71b-71b—281 -7
Justin Thomas (13), $48,600 66a-70b-74b-71b—281 -7
Will Zalatoris (13), $48,600 70a-74b-68b-69b—281 -7
Rickie Fowler (11), $43,000 68b-69a-72b-73b—282 -6
Brian Harman (11), $43,000 71a-72b-69b-70b—282 -6
Max Homa (11), $43,000 71b-72a-70b-69b—282 -6
J.T. Poston (11), $43,000 69b-70a-69b-74b—282 -6
Sahith Theegala (11), $43,000 67b-72a-72b-71b—282 -6
Nick Dunlap (8), $39,250 69a-68b-72b-74b—283 -5
Harry Hall (8), $39,250 71b-71a-70b-71b—283 -5
Denny McCarthy (8), $39,250 71a-70b-70b-72b—283 -5
Davis Thompson (8), $39,250 69a-70b-71b-73b—283 -5
Chris Kirk (8), $37,750 69a-69b-72b-74b—284 -4
Justin Lower (8), $37,750 69b-72a-74b-69b—284 -4
Kevin Yu (7), $37,000 71b-72a-72b-70b—285 -3
Keegan Bradley (7), $36,000 72a-69b-76b-69b—286 -2
Corey Conners (7), $36,000 70b-69a-76b-71b—286 -2
Adam Hadwin (7), $36,000 72a-73b-71b-70b—286 -2
Doug Ghim (6), $35,000 73a-70b-75b-69b—287 -1
Ben Griffin (6), $34,500 69a-70b-73b-76b—288 E
Beau Hossler (6), $34,500 72b-70a-78b-68b—288 E
Jordan Spieth (6), $34,500 70a-72b-79b-67b—288 E
Cameron Young (5), $34,000 73a-73b-74b-69b—289 +1
Wyndham Clark (5), $33,375 74b-73a-71b-72b—290 +2
Harris English (5), $33,375 68b-76a-74b-72b—290 +2
Mark Hubbard (5), $33,375 69a-75b-74b-72b—290 +2
Matthieu Pavon (5), $33,375 68a-73b-78b-71b—290 +2
Nicolas Echavarria (4), $32,750 69a-75b-76b-73b—293 +5
Brendon Todd (4), $32,500 75a-73b-80b-70b—298 +10
Max Greyserman 70a-72b-79b-WD

