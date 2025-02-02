AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Par Scores

Sunday Pebble Beach, Calif. a-Spyglass Hill Golf Course (Host Course) 7,041 yards; Par 72 b-Pebble Beach Golf Links 6,972 yards;…

Sunday

Pebble Beach, Calif.

a-Spyglass Hill Golf Course (Host Course)

7,041 yards; Par 72

b-Pebble Beach Golf Links

6,972 yards; Par 72

Purse: $20 million

Final Round

Note: Tournament is played on two courses.

Rory McIlroy (700), $3,600,000 66a-70b-65b-66b—267 -21 Shane Lowry (400), $2,160,000 66b-70a-65b-68b—269 -19 Lucas Glover (338), $1,160,000 66b-69a-68b-67b—270 -18 Justin Rose (338), $1,160,000 65b-69a-68b-68b—270 -18 Cameron Davis (288), $755,000 65b-68a-69b-69b—271 -17 Russell Henley (288), $755,000 64a-69b-71b-67b—271 -17 Tom Kim (213), $640,000 69a-65b-68b-70b—272 -16 Sepp Straka (213), $640,000 65a-65b-70b-72b—272 -16 Billy Horschel (152), $535,000 72a-65b-70b-66b—273 -15 Taylor Pendrith (152), $535,000 67b-70a-69b-67b—273 -15 Scottie Scheffler (152), $535,000 67a-70b-69b-67b—273 -15 Si Woo Kim (120), $455,000 67b-71a-70b-67b—275 -13 Jason Day (95), $368,500 70a-69b-68b-69b—276 -12 Austin Eckroat (95), $368,500 67a-67b-71b-71b—276 -12 Tony Finau (95), $368,500 67b-67a-73b-69b—276 -12 Andrew Novak (95), $368,500 69b-65a-75b-67b—276 -12 Tom Hoge (60), $272,000 68b-70a-71b-68b—277 -11 Min Woo Lee (60), $272,000 69a-71b-68b-69b—277 -11 Collin Morikawa (60), $272,000 69a-67b-71b-70b—277 -11 Seamus Power (60), $272,000 69b-71a-68b-69b—277 -11 Sam Stevens (60), $272,000 67b-70a-69b-71b—277 -11 Byeong Hun An (38), $158,273 71a-69b-72b-66b—278 -10 Akshay Bhatia (38), $158,273 69b-69a-72b-68b—278 -10 Sam Burns (38), $158,273 68b-69a-70b-71b—278 -10 Eric Cole (38), $158,273 66b-69a-73b-70b—278 -10 Tommy Fleetwood (38), $158,273 71a-70b-67b-70b—278 -10 Rasmus Hojgaard (38), $158,273 65a-71b-70b-72b—278 -10 Viktor Hovland (38), $158,273 65b-70a-73b-70b—278 -10 Taylor Moore (38), $158,273 73b-68a-70b-67b—278 -10 Patrick Rodgers (38), $158,273 70a-66b-75b-67b—278 -10 Adam Scott (38), $158,273 74a-71b-69b-64b—278 -10 Gary Woodland (38), $158,273 68a-72b-70b-68b—278 -10 Patrick Cantlay (24), $99,000 66b-70a-73b-70b—279 -9 Lee Hodges (24), $99,000 66b-69a-71b-73b—279 -9 Sungjae Im (24), $99,000 68b-72a-70b-69b—279 -9 Jake Knapp (24), $99,000 65b-72a-70b-72b—279 -9 Keith Mitchell (24), $99,000 71a-69b-70b-69b—279 -9 J.J. Spaun (24), $99,000 70a-68b-70b-71b—279 -9 Nick Taylor (24), $99,000 68b-69a-72b-70b—279 -9 Christiaan Bezuidenhout (18), $66,375 68b-70a-71b-71b—280 -8 Mackenzie Hughes (18), $66,375 68b-69a-76b-67b—280 -8 Stephan Jaeger (18), $66,375 68b-72a-73b-67b—280 -8 Robert Macintyre (18), $66,375 68b-72a-70b-70b—280 -8 Maverick McNealy (18), $66,375 68a-71b-73b-68b—280 -8 Aaron Rai (18), $66,375 69b-68a-72b-71b—280 -8 Erik Van Rooyen (18), $66,375 67b-77a-68b-68b—280 -8 Jhonattan Vegas (18), $66,375 70b-67a-73b-70b—280 -8 Thomas Detry (13), $48,600 69b-70a-72b-70b—281 -7 Matt Fitzpatrick (13), $48,600 73a-67b-72b-69b—281 -7 Hideki Matsuyama (13), $48,600 70a-69b-71b-71b—281 -7 Justin Thomas (13), $48,600 66a-70b-74b-71b—281 -7 Will Zalatoris (13), $48,600 70a-74b-68b-69b—281 -7 Rickie Fowler (11), $43,000 68b-69a-72b-73b—282 -6 Brian Harman (11), $43,000 71a-72b-69b-70b—282 -6 Max Homa (11), $43,000 71b-72a-70b-69b—282 -6 J.T. Poston (11), $43,000 69b-70a-69b-74b—282 -6 Sahith Theegala (11), $43,000 67b-72a-72b-71b—282 -6 Nick Dunlap (8), $39,250 69a-68b-72b-74b—283 -5 Harry Hall (8), $39,250 71b-71a-70b-71b—283 -5 Denny McCarthy (8), $39,250 71a-70b-70b-72b—283 -5 Davis Thompson (8), $39,250 69a-70b-71b-73b—283 -5 Chris Kirk (8), $37,750 69a-69b-72b-74b—284 -4 Justin Lower (8), $37,750 69b-72a-74b-69b—284 -4 Kevin Yu (7), $37,000 71b-72a-72b-70b—285 -3 Keegan Bradley (7), $36,000 72a-69b-76b-69b—286 -2 Corey Conners (7), $36,000 70b-69a-76b-71b—286 -2 Adam Hadwin (7), $36,000 72a-73b-71b-70b—286 -2 Doug Ghim (6), $35,000 73a-70b-75b-69b—287 -1 Ben Griffin (6), $34,500 69a-70b-73b-76b—288 E Beau Hossler (6), $34,500 72b-70a-78b-68b—288 E Jordan Spieth (6), $34,500 70a-72b-79b-67b—288 E Cameron Young (5), $34,000 73a-73b-74b-69b—289 +1 Wyndham Clark (5), $33,375 74b-73a-71b-72b—290 +2 Harris English (5), $33,375 68b-76a-74b-72b—290 +2 Mark Hubbard (5), $33,375 69a-75b-74b-72b—290 +2 Matthieu Pavon (5), $33,375 68a-73b-78b-71b—290 +2 Nicolas Echavarria (4), $32,750 69a-75b-76b-73b—293 +5 Brendon Todd (4), $32,500 75a-73b-80b-70b—298 +10 Max Greyserman 70a-72b-79b-WD

