Arsenal confirms Kai Havertz needs hamstring surgery and will miss rest of season

Arsenal’s Premier League title challenge has been dealt a blow after forward Kai Havertz was ruled out for the rest…

Arsenal’s Premier League title challenge has been dealt a blow after forward Kai Havertz was ruled out for the rest of the season Thursday with a hamstring injury.

The Germany international sustained the injury during a training camp in Dubai this week.

Arsenal said Havertz will undergo surgery in the coming days.

“Soon after surgery, Kai will begin his recovery and rehabilitation program, which is expected to extend into pre-season preparations for next season,” the club said in a statement. “Everyone at the club is fully focused on supporting Kai to ensure he is back to full fitness as soon as possible.”

The loss of Havertz, who scored nine goals in 21 Premier League appearances this season, leaves manager Mikel Arteta short of attacking options with Gabriel Jesus out for the season after ACL surgery.

Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli are also sidelined with hamstring injuries.

The injuries could create an opportunity for Raheem Sterling to get more minutes.

Arteta wanted to sign a forward during the January transfer window, with Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins a reported target.

“We had a clear intention to explore the opportunities to improve our squad with players that can impact it,” Arteta said after the window closed. “And we haven’t achieved that so we are disappointed in that sense.

“We’re going to have to be very flexible with the front line. It’s not a gamble, it’s reality, and we have to face the reality.”

Arsenal is second in the Premier League, seven points behind leader Liverpool.

The London club has not won the title since 2004 and finished runner-up in the last two seasons.

___

James Robson is at https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.