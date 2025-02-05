Live Radio
Antetokounmpo scratched just before Bucks’ game against Hornets because of tightness in left calf

The Associated Press

February 5, 2025, 7:32 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo was scratched just before the Milwaukee Bucks’ game against the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night because of tightness in his left calf.

The two-time NBA MVP went through warmups, but went to the locker room and did not come on the court when he was introduced with the other starters.

Bobby Portis started in his place.

