Angels don’t expect SS Zach Neto to be ready by opening day with shoulder still recovering

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Los Angeles Angels shortstop Zach Neto will not be ready to play by opening day while recovering from right shoulder surgery.

Manager Ron Washington told reporters before the team’s spring training game on Thursday against the Chicago Cubs that Neto likely will start the season on the injured list, an anticipated move after Neto had the procedure in November. Washington said he expects Neto to be available sometime in April.

The 2022 first-round draft pick was among the few bright spots in 2024 for an Angels team that finished with the worst record in franchise history at 63-99. The 24-year-old Neto established himself as an everyday player, batting .249 with 23 homers, 30 stolen bases and 77 RBIs in 155 games while playing solid defense. Neto injured his shoulder while sliding in a game on Sept. 26, and it didn’t respond to rest and treatment.

