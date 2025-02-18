Ancelotti downplays Guardiola’s suggestion Man City has 1% chance of eliminating Madrid in playoffs

MADRID (AP) — Coach Carlo Ancelotti is not buying Manchester City rival Pep Guardiola’s suggestion that his own side has…

MADRID (AP) — Coach Carlo Ancelotti is not buying Manchester City rival Pep Guardiola’s suggestion that his own side has only a 1% chance of eliminating Real Madrid in the Champions League playoffs on Wednesday.

Madrid rallied late to win the first leg 3-2 last week in England to seize control ahead of its home match at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

After City’s 4-0 win over Newcastle in the Premier League on Saturday, Guardiola said his team would arrive in the Spanish capital with a “1%” chance of going through to the round of 16.

“He doesn’t really think that,” Ancelotti said on Tuesday in a pre-match news conference. “Tomorrow I’ll ask him before the match if he really thinks that they only have a 1% chance. He thinks he has more than that, just as we don’t think that we have only a 99% chance. We know that we have an advantage, and we have to make the most of it.”

Guardiola later said he lied a bit when he talked about the 1%, and that he knows City’s chances of reversing the first-leg defeat are higher than that.

“You have to play an almost perfect game,” he said. “The result was not so good, we usually come into the second leg with a better result, so it is not the perfect situation. We have to attack, we have to score goals. We want to win, so let’s see if we can adjust some things that didn’t work in the first leg.”

Ancelotti said he was not one of those coaches who liked to fully downplay his team’s advantage.

“It’s foolish to say that we will prepare for the game as if we were tied 0-0,” he said. “Nobody will believe you because it’s a fact that we scored three goals and City two. You can’t change that. We have to try to play the same way as we played a week ago, but without forgetting that we have an advantage.”

Guardiola has never failed in 16 seasons of coaching — four at Barcelona, three at Bayern and nine in Manchester — to take his team to the last 16. The 2012-13 season was the last time City did not play at that stage.

City has been struggling recently, though, and Guardiola said that has to be taken into consideration.

“This season the reality is we have been miles, miles away,” he said. “The results have been poor.”

Madrid got the better of City in the quarterfinals last year, and with a 3-1 win in extra time in the semifinals in 2022. Each time Ancelotti’s team went on to win the title, extending the club’s record to 15 Champions League trophies.

Ancelotti can count on central defender Antonio Rüdiger, who has recovered from the muscle injury that has kept him out in recent weeks. Against City last week, Ancelotti fielded an improvised back line who played together for the first time.

Ferland Mendy, youngster Raúl Asencio and midfielders Aurélien Tchouaméni and Federico Valverde played at the back in England.

Ancelotti said Rüdiger can start on Wednesday, though he didn’t say whether the central defender would replace Tchouaméni or the 22-year-old Asencio.

It is the fourth consecutive season in which the teams are facing each other in the Champions League, with City prevailing in the semifinals two seasons ago on its way to winning the European title for the first time.

