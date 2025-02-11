American forward Jordan Pefok out six weeks with hamstring tear at French club Reims

REIMS, France (AP) — American forward Jordan Pefok faces six weeks out after tearing his right hamstring playing for French…

REIMS, France (AP) — American forward Jordan Pefok faces six weeks out after tearing his right hamstring playing for French club Reims.

The Ligue 1 club posted the news on X on Tuesday and wished him a “good recovery.”

The 28-year-old Pefok, whose full name is Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu Pefok, went off injured about 20 minutes after coming on as a substitute in a French Cup win against Bourgoin-Jallieu last Thursday.

Pefok returned to Reims in the winter transfer window following spells with Rennes, Swiss team Young Boys and German sides Union Berlin and Borussia Mönchengladbach.

He scored 25 goals in 75 games during his first stint with Reims from 2014-18, and his most prolific spell was at Young Boys with 42 goals in 88 matches overall.

His one goal for the US team came in 2021 against Honduras. ___

