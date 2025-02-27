Amen Thompson scores 25 points in the Rockets’ 118-106 victory over the Spurs

HOUSTON (AP) — Amen Thompson had 25 points and eight rebounds, Jalen Green added 21 points and seven rebounds and…

HOUSTON (AP) — Amen Thompson had 25 points and eight rebounds, Jalen Green added 21 points and seven rebounds and the Houston Rockets beat the San Antonio Spurs 118-106 on Wednesday night.

Green scored 16 points in the first half to help Houston take a 64-46 lead. Thompson was ejected Tuesday night against Milwaukee for pulling down Giannis Antetokounmpo by the head and neck.

Dillon Brooks had 19 points on 5-of-8 shooting from 3-point range for Houston. The Rockets have won three of four since the All-Star break.

Keldon Johnson scored 22 points, and Stephon Castle added 22 points and seven rebounds for San Antonio. The Spurs have lost four straight.

De’Aaron Fox had seven points on 3-of-12 shooting for Spurs. Jeremy Sochan scored seven points but did not play in the second half for precautionary reasons after getting hit in the head.

Takeaways

Spurs: San Antonio got most of its production out of its bench, with the backups scoring 79 points and the starters 27 on 11-of-35 shooting.

Rockets: Houston has outrebounded its opponents by at least 13 in each of its three wins since the All-Star break. The Rockets had a 60-41 edge over the Spurs.

Key moment

The Rockets took a 23-7 lead on a dunk by Alperen Sengun midway through the first quarter. The advantage never dipped below double-figures the rest of the way.

Key stat

Houston shot 11 of 38 on 3-pointers. San Antonio was 7 of 39.

Up next

Both teams are back in action Saturday night. The Spurs are at Memphis, and the Rockets host Sacramento.

