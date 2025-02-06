Aces give A’ja Wilson help up front by signing former All-Star Cheyenne Parker-Tyus

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Aces added frontcourt help for MVP A’ja Wilson, signing 6-foot-4 forward Cheyenne Parker-Tyus…

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Aces added frontcourt help for MVP A’ja Wilson, signing 6-foot-4 forward Cheyenne Parker-Tyus on Thursday.

Parker-Tyus was an All-Star with the Atlanta Dream two seasons ago and averaged 15.0 points and 6.7 rebounds. Her season last year was cut short because of an injured left ankle, and Parker-Tyus finished with averages of 9.2 points and 4.8 rebounds while starting 11 of 25 games.

She joins a frontcourt anchored by Wilson, a three-time MVP coming off her best season. Wilson averaged 26.9 points and 11.8 rebounds.

“I’m looking forward to being able to play alongside some of the best in the world, who are like-minded with one goal in mind, which is to win a championship,” Parker-Tyus said in a statement. “It’s an honor to be a part of such a prestigious organization with top-tier players and coaches across the board. I’m so excited for what the future brings.”

The Aces hope that by giving Wilson another top offensive option inside, they will take another step toward returning to WNBA title contention. Las Vegas, which won the championship in 2022 and 2023, landed Jewell Loyd from the Seattle Storm in a three-team trade on Jan. 28 that sent Kelsey Plum to the Los Angeles Sparks.

“She’s a very skilled player and has a great feel for the game,” Aces President Nikki Fargas said of Parker-Tyus in a statement. “She can stretch the floor, score inside, rebound and defend. We expect she will fit in well alongside the rest of our championship-caliber team.”

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.