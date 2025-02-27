AC Milan beaten 2-1 at Bologna in rescheduled Serie A match

BOLOGNA, Italy (AP) — AC Milan squandered a first-half advantage in a 2-1 loss at Bologna in a rescheduled Serie…

BOLOGNA, Italy (AP) — AC Milan squandered a first-half advantage in a 2-1 loss at Bologna in a rescheduled Serie A match Thursday and fell further into crisis.

The defeat follows elimination from the Champions League and a loss to Torino last weekend.

Milan dropped to eighth place while Bologna moved up to sixth.

After Rafael Leao’s opener for Milan, Santiago Castro equalized after the break following a free kick that bounced around inside the area. Then Dan Ndoye took advantage of poor defending to score the winner eight minutes from time by redirecting in a cross.

It was the first time that Bologna beat Milan at home in a league match since 2002.

The match was postponed from October due to flooding in the Emilia-Romagna region. Half of the proceeds from the match went to flood victims.

