Zion Williamson has 24 points and 14 rebounds to power the Pelicans past the Jazz, 136-123

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson highlighted a 24-point, 14-rebound performance with an array of thunderous dunks during a dominant fourth-quarter stint, and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Utah Jazz 136-123 on Friday night to open a two-game set.

The teams will meet again in New Orleans on Monday night.

CJ McCollum made his first five 3-pointers on his way to 26 points, and the Pelicans got 19 points each from Jose Alvarado and Trey Murphy III en route to their third straight victory and fourth in five games.

Keyonte George scored 26 points for Utah, and Collin Sexton had 24. The Jazz (10-30) have lost five of six and have the fewest victories in the Western Conference, one behind the Pelicans (11-32).

New Orleans led b 26 when Daniel Theis’ 3-pointer made it 50-24 early in the second quarter. But Utah outscored New Orleans 28-11 during the rest of period to make it 61-52 at halftime before the Pelicans pulled away again for good in the second half.

Takeaways

Jazz: Foward Lauri Markkanen missed his third straight game because of lower back spasms, adding to an lengthy injury list that also includes Jordan Clarkson (left plantar fasciitis) and John Collins (left hip). That made it tough for Utah to stay with a Pelicans squad that is getting healthier and playing better.

Pelicans: Rookie center Yves Missi sat out with a non-COVID illness. Theis started for him and had his best game this season, scoring 18 points — including a pair of 3s — and grabbing eight rebounds. Reserve rookie center Karlo Matkovic saw his first action in five games and blocked two shots.

Key moment

Williamson scored nine points in the first 3:48 of the fourth quarter, highlighted by his explosive driving dunk over center Drew Eubanks and his soaring alley-oop jam of Murphy’s lob, giving New Orleans a 111-90 lead.

Key stat

New Orleans made a season-high 22 3-pointers and finished 22 of 50 (44%) from deep.

