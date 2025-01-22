Zack Steffen plays first US match in nearly 3 years in 3-0 friendly win over Costa Rica

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Zack Steffen was back on the field for the United States to face Costa Rica, nearly…

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Zack Steffen was back on the field for the United States to face Costa Rica, nearly three years after his previous appearance in goal, also against the Ticos.

Stakes were far lower but the results were much better.

Steffen made a pair of excellent saves, and the U.S. won 3-0 on Wednesday night as Brian White, Caden Clark and Patrick Agyemang scored in the Americans’ second straight friendly without Europe-based players.

“It’s always nice to make some of those top-handed saves,” Steffen said.

White scored in the 21st minute and Clark in the 77th, the first international goal for both. White’s goal was set up by Diego Luna, whose nose had been broken by an early elbow. After several minutes getting cotton stuffed in his nose, Luna returned to the field and assisted on the goal. Luna was replaced at the start of the second half.

“He showed great character because he wanted to stay, he wanted to play,” coach Mauricio Pochettino said. “This is a player that for sure we are going to have in consideration for the future.”

Agyemang added a goal in the 90th, scoring for the second straight game, and the U.S. extended its winning streak to four for the first time since winning nine straight in 2021.

Steffen had not played for the U.S. since a 2-0 loss in the final World Cup qualifier at Costa Rica on March 30, 2022. He was left off the World Cup roster by coach Gregg Berhalter, who started Matt Turner at the tournament in Qatar, then was restored to the team last October after Pochettino took over.

Steffen jumped to his left and used his right hand to tip away Alejandro Bran’s shot from outside the penalty area in the 37th minute. He showed quick reflexes to parry’s Allan Cruz’s shot from about 10 yards out in the 56th.

“He performed really, really well,” Pochettino said. “Today was he great.”

Now 29, Steffen joined Major League Soccer’s Colorado last year after playing in just two Premier League matches over 4 1/2 seasons with Manchester City.

U.S. coaches have worked with Steffen to position himself deeper.

“It just gave me time to shuffle my feet and get a good push,” he said. “I think if I’m higher the ball goes over my hand and then it goes in. Yeah, I like what they’re teaching me.”

Turner has gotten on the field just twice this season for Crystal Palace, in the FA Cup and League Cup. Pochettino praised him for his national team play against Jamaica in November’s CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinals but said there is competition for the starting spot.

“It’s a thing that we are going to evaluate every single camp in order to make the best decision,” Pochettino said. “We are very honest and transparent … They know that through the performance they can be fighting for the position.”

Playing his third international match, White scored after he sprinted into the penalty area to take a through pass from Luna, took a touch and beat goalkeeper Esteban Alvarado to the far post. White, who turns 29 on Feb. 3, became the oldest American to score his first international goal since 29-year-old Matt Besler in 2016.

Clark, a 21-year-old playing his second international match, got his goal when he one-timed a left foot shot at the top of the penalty area from a cross by Emeka Eneli, who stole the ball from Bran on a flank.

Agyemang, a 24-year-old who debuted in Saturday’s 3-1 win over Venezuela, scored against Anthony Walker on an angled shot from DeJuan Jones’ pass.

Europe-based players return for the Nations League semifinal against Panama on March 20. That match is during one of just six training camps remaining with the top pool before players arrive ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Playing its first match since hiring Miguel Herrera as coach, Costa Rica debuted four starters: defenders Santiago van der Putten and Ryan Bolaños, midfielder Creichel Pérez and forward Josimar Méndez. In addition, Walker and defender Kevin Espinoza debuted at the start of the second half.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.