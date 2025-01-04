Young leads UL Monroe against Coastal Carolina after 20-point outing

UL Monroe Warhawks (4-11, 0-2 Sun Belt) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (7-7, 0-2 Sun Belt) Conway, South Carolina; Saturday, 2…

UL Monroe Warhawks (4-11, 0-2 Sun Belt) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (7-7, 0-2 Sun Belt)

Conway, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Chanticleers -7; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: UL Monroe takes on Coastal Carolina after Coltie Young scored 20 points in UL Monroe’s 90-82 loss to the Georgia Southern Eagles.

The Chanticleers have gone 4-2 in home games. Coastal Carolina is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Warhawks are 0-2 in Sun Belt play. UL Monroe ranks sixth in the Sun Belt with 10.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Jalen Bolden averaging 2.2.

Coastal Carolina scores 69.1 points per game, 4.4 fewer points than the 73.5 UL Monroe gives up. UL Monroe averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 5.1 per game Coastal Carolina allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rasheed Jones averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Chanticleers, scoring 13.9 points while shooting 43.8% from beyond the arc.

Bolden is scoring 13.3 points per game with 6.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Warhawks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chanticleers: 6-4, averaging 72.6 points, 35.6 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 3.9 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Warhawks: 2-8, averaging 70.6 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

