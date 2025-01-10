Xavier visits DePaul following Gunn’s 21-point outing

Xavier Musketeers (9-7, 1-4 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (9-7, 0-5 Big East) Chicago; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Xavier Musketeers (9-7, 1-4 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (9-7, 0-5 Big East)

Chicago; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: DePaul hosts Xavier after CJ Gunn scored 21 points in DePaul’s 85-80 overtime loss to the Seton Hall Pirates.

The Blue Demons have gone 9-2 in home games. DePaul has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Musketeers have gone 1-4 against Big East opponents. Xavier has a 1-2 record in one-possession games.

DePaul averages 77.8 points, 7.5 more per game than the 70.3 Xavier gives up. Xavier scores 5.7 more points per game (79.0) than DePaul gives up to opponents (73.3).

The Blue Demons and Musketeers square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacob Meyer is shooting 42.9% and averaging 14.1 points for the Blue Demons.

Ryan Conwell averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Musketeers, scoring 15.9 points while shooting 40.8% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Demons: 3-7, averaging 71.8 points, 30.6 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points per game.

Musketeers: 3-7, averaging 76.8 points, 30.6 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.