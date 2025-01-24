Wyoming visits San Jose State for conference showdown

Wyoming Cowboys (10-9, 3-5 MWC) at San Jose State Spartans (9-11, 2-6 MWC) San Jose, California; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST…

Wyoming Cowboys (10-9, 3-5 MWC) at San Jose State Spartans (9-11, 2-6 MWC)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Obi Agbim and Wyoming visit Josh Uduje and San Jose State in MWC play.

The Spartans are 4-5 on their home court. San Jose State has a 5-11 record against opponents above .500.

The Cowboys are 3-5 against MWC opponents. Wyoming is 4-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

San Jose State’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Wyoming gives up. Wyoming has shot at a 45.0% clip from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points below the 45.6% shooting opponents of San Jose State have averaged.

The Spartans and Cowboys meet Saturday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Uduje is scoring 16.3 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Spartans. Latrell Davis is averaging 10.9 points over the past 10 games.

Agbim is averaging 18.8 points and 3.2 assists for the Cowboys. Dontaie Allen is averaging 8.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 5-5, averaging 78.9 points, 32.0 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points per game.

Cowboys: 5-5, averaging 64.2 points, 26.5 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 3.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

