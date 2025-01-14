World silver medalist Isabeau Levito to miss US Figure Skating championships with foot injury

World silver medalist Isabeau Levito withdrew from next week’s U.S. Figure Skating championships because of a foot injury on Tuesday,…

World silver medalist Isabeau Levito withdrew from next week’s U.S. Figure Skating championships because of a foot injury on Tuesday, putting the Olympic hopeful’s chances of participating in the world championships in question.

Levito has not competed since placing third at Skate America in October. She withdrew from her second Grand Prix event at the Finlandia Trophy in November, and that prevented her from having a chance to compete at the Grand Prix Final.

“I am heartbroken to say that I won’t be able to compete at nationals this year due to a foot injury,” said Levito, who won the title two years ago and was third last year. “This is not at all how I envisioned my season but I want to make sure I recover and come back fully without pain or limitations. Good luck to my competitors and friends competing and I hope to join them soon.”

Michelle Lee replaced Levito in the women’s field in Wichita, Kansas. Ava Ziegler and Clare Seo withdrew from nationals earlier this month and were replaced by Alexa Gasparotto and Brooke Gewalt.

The 17-year-old Levito, who has finished on the podium in each of her Grand Prix assignments over the past three years, has long been considered one of the top U.S. medal hopefuls for the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics.

Levito could petition U.S. Figure Skating for a spot on the team that will compete at worlds in March in Boston. She has a strong case given her bronze medal at Skate America and medals at the lower-level Cranberry Cup and Nebelhorn Trophy.

The U.S. championships for senior-level competitors begin Jan. 23 with pairs and women’s short programs. The competition goes through the weekend and is one of the determinants in the team for the upcoming world championships.

Amber Glenn is the reigning U.S. champion. She is undefeated this season, winning the lower-level Lombardia Trophy, sweeping her Grand Prix assignments at the Cup of China and Grand Prix de France, and becoming the first American woman to win the prestigious Grand Prix Final since Alissa Czisny in 2010.

Glenn posted to Levito on social media Tuesday that she was “sending healing vibes” to her.

“I’m very proud of Isabeau putting her health first,” Glenn said on a zoom call later Tuesday, “because the potential there is so much greater than one national championships.”

