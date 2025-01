Thursday, Jan. 23 EAST Fairfield 69, Manhattan 44 Iona 84, Rider 53 UMBC 71, Albany (NY) 59 SOUTH W. Kentucky…

Thursday, Jan. 23

EAST

Fairfield 69, Manhattan 44

Iona 84, Rider 53

UMBC 71, Albany (NY) 59

SOUTH

W. Kentucky 69, Louisiana Tech 61

SOUTHWEST

Troy 105, Texas St. 58

___

