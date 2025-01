Sunday, Jan. 19 EAST Boston College 92, Syracuse 51 Duquesne 77, Rhode Island 64 MIDWEST Southern Cal 73, Indiana 66…

Sunday, Jan. 19

EAST

Boston College 92, Syracuse 51

Duquesne 77, Rhode Island 64

MIDWEST

Southern Cal 73, Indiana 66

