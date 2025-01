Sunday, Jan. 12 EAST George Mason 71, Rhode Island 65 SOUTH Duke 60, Virginia 55 FAR WEST Hawaii 54, Cal…

Sunday, Jan. 12

EAST

George Mason 71, Rhode Island 65

SOUTH

Duke 60, Virginia 55

FAR WEST

Hawaii 54, Cal St.-Fullerton 44

