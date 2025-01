Saturday, Jan. 11 EAST Creighton 72, Seton Hall 64 Duquesne 97, George Washington 55 Mount St. Mary’s 75, Sacred Heart…

Saturday, Jan. 11

EAST

Creighton 72, Seton Hall 64

Duquesne 97, George Washington 55

Mount St. Mary’s 75, Sacred Heart 51

___

