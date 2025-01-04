Wofford visits East Tennessee State following Buggs’ 33-point performance

Wofford Terriers (6-8, 0-1 SoCon) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (8-6, 1-0 SoCon) Johnson City, Tennessee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

Wofford Terriers (6-8, 0-1 SoCon) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (8-6, 1-0 SoCon)

Johnson City, Tennessee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buccaneers -4.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State hosts Wofford after John Buggs III scored 33 points in East Tennessee State’s 84-69 victory over the VMI Keydets.

The Buccaneers are 7-1 in home games. East Tennessee State ranks seventh in the SoCon with 15.1 assists per game led by Quimari Peterson averaging 4.5.

The Terriers have gone 0-1 against SoCon opponents. Wofford has a 1-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

East Tennessee State’s average of 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 more made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Wofford allows. Wofford has shot at a 44.4% clip from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 42.9% shooting opponents of East Tennessee State have averaged.

The Buccaneers and Terriers meet Saturday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Peterson is averaging 18.2 points, 4.5 assists and 1.6 steals for the Buccaneers.

Corey Tripp is averaging 13.7 points and 3.6 assists for the Terriers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 6-4, averaging 75.7 points, 34.6 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Terriers: 5-5, averaging 75.4 points, 34.8 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

