Wisconsin raises possibility of tampering in CB Xavier Lucas’ transfer to Miami

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin says it has “credible information” that Miami and Xavier Lucas made impermissible contact with each other before the former Badgers cornerback decided to transfer to his home-state school.

Lucas’ lawyer, Darren Heitner, said Friday that his client was going to play for Miami even though Wisconsin had never entered Lucas’ name into the transfer portal.

Wisconsin issued a statement Saturday saying it hadn’t put Lucas’ name into the portal because he had entered into a two-year binding name, image and likeness agreement with “substantial financial compensation” for him on Dec. 2.

“Under the terms of the agreement between Xavier and Wisconsin Athletics, it remains in effect and enforceable,” Wisconsin said. “Badger student-athletes who have signed these agreements expect Wisconsin Athletics to honor the terms. Wisconsin Athletics relies on the student-athlete representations in signing these agreements that they will do the same. A request to enter the transfer portal after entering into such an agreement is inconsistent with the representations and mutual understanding of the agreement and explains the reason for not processing a transfer portal request under these circumstances.”

Heitner had said Friday in an X post that Lucas had agreed to a memorandum of understanding that was conditioned on the approval of the House settlement — which calls for schools to pay players directly for use of their name, image and likeness — and Lucas attending classes no later than this spring. Heitner added that Lucas has since unenrolled from Wisconsin.

Heitner said that Lucas hasn’t received any money from Wisconsin and therefore owes no money to the school. Heitner also argued that Wisconsin had violated an NCAA bylaw by not entering Lucas into the national transfer database within two business days of the player’s request.

Wisconsin fired back by raising the possibility of tampering.

“We have credible information indicting impermissible contact between Xavier and University of Miami football program personnel prior to Xavier’s request to enter the transfer portal,” Wisconsin said. “Direct interference with another institution’s committed player and contractual interests is prohibited by NCAA tampering rules and the law.

“This is another significant moment in the evolution of college athletics. As we move toward a future state that will rely on direct contracting with student athletes, enforcing the parties’ adherence to contract obligations and addressing improper interference by other institutions must be a priority. The system cannot work without an operational model that both establishes and enforces agreed upon rules and regulations, and contractual terms that are binding on both institutions and student-athletes.”

Miami officials didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. The Hurricanes haven’t said anything about Lucas’ status, including if he has even enrolled at the school.

Wisconsin said it would “evaluate all options going forward” in determining how to proceed in this matter.

The Big Ten Conference put out a separate statement Saturday backing Wisconsin.

“As student-athletes become active participants in revenue sharing, it is critical that agreed-to obligations be respected, honored, and enforced,” the Big Ten said. “In light of current laws and association rules, information suggesting tampering and contract interference in this case by the University of Miami is very troubling.”

Heitner posted on X again Saturday night to respond to the statements by Wisconsin and the Big Ten.

In his post, Heitner noted Wisconsin referred to a binding two-year agreement it made with Lucas when current NCAA rules don’t allow schools to provide compensation for an athlete’s NIL. He said that Wisconsin has made allegations of impermissible contact without providing specific evidence. He said the school was claiming to care about Lucas’ growth when it had tried to restrict his ability to transfer.

“Wisconsin claims that this is a ‘significant moment in college athletics’ while it is the bad actor that sought to restrict a player’s movement under a contract completely contingent on a settlement agreement that has not yet been finalized and before any consideration has been paid to Xavier Lucas,” Heitner said in his post. “It seems to miss that its approach is part of the problem.”

Lucas, who is from Pompano Beach, Florida, had 12 tackles, an interception and a sack as a freshman for Wisconsin this season.

