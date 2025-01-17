Williams, Texas Tech Red Raiders host the Arizona Wildcats

Arizona Wildcats (11-5, 5-1 Big 12) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (12-4, 3-2 Big 12) Lubbock, Texas; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Arizona Wildcats (11-5, 5-1 Big 12) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (12-4, 3-2 Big 12)

Lubbock, Texas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Tech hosts Arizona in a matchup of Big 12 teams.

The Red Raiders have gone 8-2 in home games. Texas Tech scores 83.9 points and has outscored opponents by 17.8 points per game.

The Wildcats are 5-1 against Big 12 opponents. Arizona ranks fourth in the Big 12 with 11.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Tobe Awaka averaging 2.9.

Texas Tech makes 50.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 10.6 percentage points higher than Arizona has allowed to its opponents (39.9%). Arizona has shot at a 48.8% rate from the field this season, 7.5 percentage points greater than the 41.3% shooting opponents of Texas Tech have averaged.

The Red Raiders and Wildcats face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elijah Hawkins is averaging 9.1 points, six assists and 1.8 steals for the Red Raiders.

Caleb Love is shooting 31.1% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 15.3 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Raiders: 7-3, averaging 81.2 points, 32.8 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 82.8 points, 35.3 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

