Williams, Radford Highlanders take on the Presbyterian Blue Hose

Radford Highlanders (6-13, 3-3 Big South) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (4-15, 2-4 Big South)

Clinton, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Joi Williams and Radford visit Paige Kindseth and Presbyterian in Big South play Saturday.

The Blue Hose are 2-7 in home games. Presbyterian is 1-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 20.8 turnovers per game.

The Highlanders have gone 3-3 against Big South opponents. Radford gives up 67.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 8.2 points per game.

Presbyterian’s average of 3.3 made 3-pointers per game is 3.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Radford gives up. Radford’s 39.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.0 percentage points lower than Presbyterian has given up to its opponents (42.1%).

The Blue Hose and Highlanders meet Saturday for the first time in Big South play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniella Velez is averaging three points for the Blue Hose. Kishyah Anderson is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

Williams is averaging 11.2 points for the Highlanders. Makayla Firebaugh is averaging 9.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Hose: 3-7, averaging 52.8 points, 33.3 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points per game.

Highlanders: 5-5, averaging 65.0 points, 32.9 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

