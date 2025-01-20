William & Mary Tribe face the UNC Wilmington Seahawks, look for 7th straight win

William & Mary Tribe (11-7, 5-0 CAA) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (13-5, 3-2 CAA) Wilmington, North Carolina; Monday, 1 p.m.…

William & Mary Tribe (11-7, 5-0 CAA) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (13-5, 3-2 CAA)

Wilmington, North Carolina; Monday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seahawks -5.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: William & Mary looks to keep its six-game win streak intact when the Tribe take on UNC Wilmington.

The Seahawks have gone 10-2 at home. UNC Wilmington ranks third in the CAA with 11.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Harlan Obioha averaging 2.6.

The Tribe are 5-0 against CAA opponents. William & Mary ranks sixth in the CAA scoring 31.9 points per game in the paint led by Noah Collier averaging 9.6.

UNC Wilmington’s average of 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game William & Mary allows. William & Mary scores 11.3 more points per game (81.4) than UNC Wilmington allows (70.1).

The Seahawks and Tribe meet Monday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Newby is shooting 41.1% and averaging 16.1 points for the Seahawks.

Isaiah Mbeng is averaging 6.3 points and 3.4 assists for the Tribe.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 7-3, averaging 76.9 points, 38.5 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Tribe: 8-2, averaging 82.0 points, 31.3 rebounds, 18.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.