William & Mary hosts Elon after Dorn’s 24-point game

Elon Phoenix (11-4, 2-0 CAA) at William & Mary Tribe (8-7, 2-0 CAA)

Williamsburg, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Elon faces William & Mary after Nick Dorn scored 24 points in Elon’s 70-62 victory against the Hampton Pirates.

The Tribe are 5-0 on their home court. William & Mary leads the CAA averaging 82.6 points and is shooting 47.7%.

The Phoenix are 2-0 in CAA play. Elon ranks seventh in college basketball with 27.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Sam Sherry averaging 5.9.

William & Mary averages 82.6 points, 16.3 more per game than the 66.3 Elon allows. Elon has shot at a 44.9% clip from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points greater than the 44.1% shooting opponents of William & Mary have averaged.

The Tribe and Phoenix square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noah Collier is averaging 13.1 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Tribe.

Dorn is shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Phoenix, while averaging 16.2 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tribe: 6-4, averaging 83.3 points, 31.6 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points per game.

Phoenix: 8-2, averaging 73.5 points, 41.4 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.5 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

