Which teams are in danger heading into a pivotal week in the revamped Champions League?

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — The Champions League’s new-look league phase reaches its conclusion on Wednesday with big names like Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain in danger of early elimination.

Holder Real Madrid and six-time winner Bayern Munich are fighting to avoid a playoff.

With so much jeopardy going into the last games before the knockout stages, UEFA’s revamp of its elite club competition looks to have delivered.

How was the Champions League revamped?

The European Cup has evolved since its inception in 1955 when it was a straight knockout tournament played over four rounds. It expanded over the years and in 1992 was rebranded the Champions League.

From 2003, 32 teams played in eight groups of four, with 16 advancing to a knockout stage.

But for this season the group stage was scrapped and replaced by one group of 36 teams. The draw was seeded and each team played one-off games against eight different opponents.

The top eight teams automatically advance to the round of 16. Teams placed ninth to 24th go into a playoff and those below are eliminated.

How will the final round of games work?

Traditionally, the group stage finale was split over two days, but all 36 teams will play at the same time on Wednesday. Kickoff is 9 p.m. CET (2000 GMT).

Only leader Liverpool and second-placed Barcelona have qualified for the last 16. Record 15-time winner Real Madrid is one of 16 teams vying to be one of the other six teams to automatically qualify for the last 16 and avoid a playoff.

What are the big stories to look out for?

Manchester City, the 2023 champion, needs to beat Brugge just to secure a place in the playoffs. Anything less and it will be eliminated.

PSG beat City last week to move into the playoff spots, but a loss to Stuttgart could still see it go out.

Madrid eased concerns about a potential early exit by defeating Salzburg 5-1 last week. The defending champion may yet have to settle for a playoff and the possibility of an uncomfortable draw, given so many big teams are in places 9-24.

They include Bayern, Juventus, PSG and last year’s beaten finalist Borussia Dortmund. City will be hoping to join that list as well.

Who is on top?

Liverpool is in first place with a perfect winning record from its first seven games.

Liverpool needs a point against PSV Eindhoven to win the league phase. Barcelona is three points behind and could yet take top spot with a win against Atalanta if Liverpool loses.

Is there an advantage to coming first?

That remains to be seen. In a season that has already been congested by the addition of two extra league phase games, there is an obvious advantage to avoiding the playoffs and two more matches.

But the number of big teams in the playoff spots means there is the chance of drawing one of the favorites in the round of 16.

If the standings remain the same after Wednesday’s games, Liverpool would face the prospect of Madrid, Bayern, Juventus or Celtic in the last 16. Hardly a reward for finishing top.

