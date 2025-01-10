Western Michigan visits Miami (OH) following Craft’s 28-point outing

Western Michigan Broncos (3-11, 0-2 MAC) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (10-4, 2-0 MAC) Oxford, Ohio; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Western Michigan Broncos (3-11, 0-2 MAC) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (10-4, 2-0 MAC)

Oxford, Ohio; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (OH) takes on Western Michigan after Kam Craft scored 28 points in Miami (OH)’s 80-72 victory over the Ball State Cardinals.

The RedHawks have gone 6-1 in home games. Miami (OH) ranks eighth in college basketball averaging 11.3 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 40.2% from downtown. Craft leads the team averaging 3.4 makes while shooting 44.0% from 3-point range.

The Broncos have gone 0-2 against MAC opponents. Western Michigan ranks eighth in the MAC allowing 74.9 points while holding opponents to 45.9% shooting.

Miami (OH) makes 49.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.7 percentage points higher than Western Michigan has allowed to its opponents (45.9%). Western Michigan averages 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.5 fewer made shots on average than the 9.0 per game Miami (OH) gives up.

The RedHawks and Broncos match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Craft is scoring 16.6 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the RedHawks.

Owen Lobsinger is shooting 28.0% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncos, while averaging 11.1 points and 7.4 rebounds.

LAST 10 GAMES: RedHawks: 8-2, averaging 86.2 points, 30.8 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 51.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Broncos: 2-8, averaging 72.7 points, 34.9 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.