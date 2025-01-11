Western Carolina hosts Mercer after Pelote’s 27-point game

Mercer Bears (9-7, 2-1 SoCon) at Western Carolina Catamounts (4-10, 0-3 SoCon) Cullowhee, North Carolina; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Mercer Bears (9-7, 2-1 SoCon) at Western Carolina Catamounts (4-10, 0-3 SoCon)

Cullowhee, North Carolina; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Carolina hosts Mercer after Bernard Pelote scored 27 points in Western Carolina’s 77-69 loss to the Wofford Terriers.

The Catamounts have gone 4-3 at home. Western Carolina is 3-8 against opponents over .500.

The Bears are 2-1 in conference games. Mercer has a 2-6 record against teams over .500.

Western Carolina scores 69.2 points per game, 6.2 fewer points than the 75.4 Mercer gives up. Mercer has shot at a 46.2% rate from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points higher than the 44.2% shooting opponents of Western Carolina have averaged.

The Catamounts and Bears square off Sunday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Morgan is averaging 6.1 points for the Catamounts.

Alex Holt is averaging 12.3 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Bears.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 2-8, averaging 64.7 points, 32.4 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 36.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.9 points per game.

Bears: 6-4, averaging 79.3 points, 34.1 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.