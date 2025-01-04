West Virginia hosts Oklahoma State in conference matchup

Oklahoma State Cowboys (8-4, 0-1 Big 12) at West Virginia Mountaineers (10-2, 2-0 Big 12) Morgantown, West Virginia; Saturday, 12…

Oklahoma State Cowboys (8-4, 0-1 Big 12) at West Virginia Mountaineers (10-2, 2-0 Big 12)

Morgantown, West Virginia; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountaineers -8.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Big 12 foes West Virginia and Oklahoma State face off on Saturday.

The Mountaineers have gone 7-0 in home games. West Virginia is 1-0 in one-possession games.

The Cowboys are 0-1 in Big 12 play. Oklahoma State averages 76.3 points and has outscored opponents by 2.9 points per game.

West Virginia is shooting 44.2% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points lower than the 46.0% Oklahoma State allows to opponents. Oklahoma State averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than West Virginia allows.

The Mountaineers and Cowboys match up Saturday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javon Small is shooting 44.4% and averaging 19.2 points for the Mountaineers.

Marchelus Avery is scoring 12.3 points per game with 5.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Cowboys.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 8-2, averaging 75.2 points, 32.6 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points per game.

Cowboys: 6-4, averaging 74.6 points, 32.2 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

