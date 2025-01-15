West Georgia visits McLean and FGCU

West Georgia Wolves (3-14, 1-3 ASUN) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (8-9, 3-1 ASUN) Fort Myers, Florida; Thursday, 6:30 p.m.…

West Georgia Wolves (3-14, 1-3 ASUN) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (8-9, 3-1 ASUN)

Fort Myers, Florida; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: FGCU hosts West Georgia after Zavian McLean scored 20 points in FGCU’s 77-71 win against the Central Arkansas Bears.

The Eagles have gone 5-3 in home games. FGCU is 3-9 against opponents over .500.

The Wolves are 1-3 in ASUN play. West Georgia gives up 77.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 9.1 points per game.

FGCU’s average of 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.7 per game West Georgia allows. West Georgia averages 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game FGCU allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dallion Johnson is averaging 13.7 points for the Eagles.

Rickey Ballard is shooting 45.8% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolves, while averaging 7.1 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 6-4, averaging 75.8 points, 30.5 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Wolves: 3-7, averaging 72.2 points, 30.7 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.