Wembanyama has 30 points, 14 rebounds, 6 blocks to help Spurs beat Antetokounmpo, Bucks, 144-118

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Victor Wembanyama had 30 points, 14 rebounds and six blocks and the San Antonio Spurs had a season high in points to overcome 35 points and 13 rebounds from Giannis Antetokounmpo and beat the Milwaukee Bucks 144-118 on Friday night.

Keldon Johnson added 24 points and Stephon Castle had 20 as San Antonio snapped a two-game skid and won for just the second time in seven games.

Damian Lillard had 22 points for Milwaukee. Khris Middleton added 21.

Wembanyama was 9 for 20 from the field in an dynamic showing one day after being named to his first All-Star Game as a Western Conference reserve.

Wembanyama banked in a 34-foot 3-pointer that hit the backboard, bounced off the front of the rim, hit the backboard again and dropped in with 7:18 remaining in the third quarter. The 3-pointer drew loud gasps and cheers from the fans and left Milwaukee coach Doc Rivers with his arms raised in puzzlement.

Wembanyama closed out a 14-point quarter by making a running, one-legged 3-pointer.

Takeaways

Bucks: Middleton was 8 for 9 from the field, including 3 for 4 on 3-pointers, in 23 minutes off the bench.

Spurs: Castle is averaging 16.8 points and 3.3 assists in his past nine games since returning to the starting lineup.

Key moment

Wembanyama was held to two points on 1-for-4 shooting in the first quarter, but he had three blocks to help San Antonio end the period tied at 35. Wembanyama blocked Antetokounmpo’s shots twice in 14 seconds in the opening two minutes of the game. Antetokounmpo avoided a third block by powering in a dunk over Wembanyama.

Key stat

San Antonio shot 15 for 25 from the field in outscoring Milwaukee 45-30 in the third quarter.

Up next

The Bucks host Memphis on Sunday night. The Spurs host Miami on Saturday night to complete a three-game homestand.

