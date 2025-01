GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Chesapeake, Ohio 57, Tolsia 20 East Fairmont 72, Buckhannon-Upshur 37 Keyser 69, Petersburg 32 Linsly 68, Wheeling…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Chesapeake, Ohio 57, Tolsia 20

East Fairmont 72, Buckhannon-Upshur 37

Keyser 69, Petersburg 32

Linsly 68, Wheeling Central 60

Magnolia 41, Valley Wetzel 27

Oak Glen 64, Richmond Edison, Ohio 50

Roane County 67, Poca 34

